BLACKFOOT — The children of the Scott family on Walker St. got a nice surprise Friday with a makeover reveal as part of a project at Ridge Crest Elementary School that’s become a tradition.
Four bedrooms in the Scott home were spruced up and newly furnished and decorated, a downstairs bathroom got some new life, and a downstairs family room got a new couch.
The Scott family includes five daughters, and each room was made over to fit the girls’ tastes. The girls were thrilled to go from room to room to see the changes that were made.
Taylor, 6, and Madi, 8, will be sharing a room with a new bunk bed. The other sisters are McKenzie, 9, Brooklyn, 12, and Tiara, 13.
Ridge Crest Principal Doug Bitter said the school has been doing the project for the past five years with the school staff determining which families should get the makeover. The staff has been working for weeks preparing, painting, and gathering donations from the community to surprise the family.
Donations come from a variety of sources, such as Odell’s Furniture, the PTA, and fundraisers. The family was able to stay at the Best Western Blackfoot Inn while the work was going on.
”We were telling the girls they were getting new windows,” said the girls’ mother, Kayla. “This is exciting. We really appreciate it, this is really nice.”