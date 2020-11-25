BLACKFOOT — The area kickoff for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign was held Tuesday at the Blackfoot location for the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency.
The event is designed to bring attention to the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign and to recruit bell ringers not only in the Blackfoot area, but also in Pocatello/Chubbuck, and Idaho Falls/Ammon communities as well.
Local entrepreneur Arlo Luke, co-founder of Varsity Facility Services, provided brief remarks on the value of the Salvation Army’s efforts and charity in general during the kickoff event, which was attended by a group including local leaders and Salvation Army representatives.
Luke called his own effort in the yearly Salvation Army kettle campaign a “great fulfillment in my life. It’s made me a better person. I did it for altruistic reasons. I thought it would be good for my business but I found out it was just the opposite. It changed my life.”
Luke said his outlook on the Salvation Army began almost 80 years ago as a young boy in the Twin Falls area. His first impression of the Salvation Army was a group of people during Christmas time that would stand on a corner, they had a uniform on, there were women with long dresses and a bonnet, there were two or three musicians, they sang songs and they were there ringing a bell.
As he became a young man, he got married, went to Idaho State University, played the violin and played in the symphony, playing in musicals such as “Guys and Dolls” and its notion of gathering sinners.
To Luke, the Salvation Army was about bringing sinners.
“I was slowly learning about the Salvation Army,” he said. “As I matured in my life and became active in my business, I became active in the community and was involved in Rotary, and the leaders encouraged us to ring the bell for the kettles.”
He participated with a good friend, and they started to sing carols.
“The money really started to come in,” Luke said. But the effort of helping those in need changed his life.
“I could have donated two or three times what I collected in a day, but the thing that touched me was it changed my life, it changed my spirit about serving people, for the right reasons and in the most humble conditions, so I’ve become a real supporter of the Salvation Army and all good causes for that matter,” he added.
Luke referred to two scriptures from the Bible dealing with the service of your fellow man being in service of God.
“That has been good for me,” he added. “I’m one of those that was one of the sinners, we’re all sinners, we have a stewardship to our fellow man.”
Luke gave a call out to all friends and community citizens, to all the churches, to all the clubs and organizations, all businesses, to sign up to participate in the kettle campaign to give of people’s time and money.
“There are so many good causes but there are so many people in need in this world who are hurting and suffering, and many of us have been so blessed,” he added.
Bell ringing in Blackfoot begins Friday and goes through Christmas Eve. People can volunteer to ring the bells by going to the website www.signup.com/go/pNoKEjq. In Blackfoot, there will be two locations at Walmart, and one each at Ridley’s, Kesler’s, Walgreens, and the C-A-L Ranch Store.
The ability to Google Pay through a scan mode will be on all Salvation Army signs, according to Traci Hebdon, SEICAA’s Bingham County coordinator.
The 2019 campaign raised $18,735 in Bingham County where drives in the past had been closer to $3,000, Hebdon said, with the consistent increase largely due to the efforts of local United Parcel Service driver Paul Bingham who has been instrumental in rounding up volunteers to ring bells.
Hebdon said 90 cents of every dollar raised stays in the county.