POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met on Thursday to discuss the current risk levels of COVID-19 in the area as well as to talk with local districts about the level of vaccination that has been achieved in the district.
From Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring’s suggestion at the last BOH meeting, SIPH Director Maggie Mann invited four of the counties’ school superintendents to join in the meeting to report on their progress.
For the Jan. 28 meeting, Mann invited Pocatello, Soda Springs, American Falls, and Preston school districts to join and report. Pocatello spoke first, saying they are at about 30% of the employees vaccinated at this point, and have had some that do not want to receive it at this point.
Other districts noted upwards of 50-60% completion of the first dose and have others expressing interest in receiving the vaccine in the near future. Mann noted that she will be inviting the superintendents from other districts to their next meeting, Feb. 11, to provide updates on their respective progress as well.
Pocatello also said they have a mask mandate for all in-person education because of the amount of students that would be in close quarters to one another and the unlikelihood of being able to ensure proper social distancing would take place.
Other districts and members of the BOH asked how well that process has been accepted and followed with reports from members of Pocatello’s school board responding that it has been received well. Parents and students have been proactive in ensuring that those attending class have their mask each day and as a result Pocatello schools have remained fully operational. Some of the other districts that were present for the meeting said the teachers have the option to require a mask in their classroom, which has also been well received.
After the schools’ reports, Mann reviewed the current data with each county as a segue into the review of current risk levels in each county. Bannock, Franklin, and Power Counties are now all in the medium risk category, while Bingham, Butte, Oneida, Caribou, and Bear Lake counties remain in the high-risk category.
Seven of the eight counties have since dropped below the high-risk threshold with Oneida being the only outlier, and every county has seen a downward trend since the holiday season and rollout of the vaccine. Comments were made of relief and hopefulness that each county will be in the “green” or minimal risk category in two weeks when they reconvene for their next meeting.
Prior to the meeting adjourning, Tracy McCullough wanted to share the information with the members of the board regarding a press release that will be put out Monday regarding the current status of vaccinations and to provide more information about when it will become more readily available to those who wish to receive it.
SIPH keeps records of who has received their first dose and those who are waiting the time frame between the first and second inoculation will be prioritized for their second dose so they have the complete vaccination. Mann also chimed in, stressing the need for people to remain vigilant when dealing with mitigating standards because not enough information has been presented about the different strains of COVID-19 that are presenting themselves.