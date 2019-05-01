BLACKFOOT — The Snake River has been running very high again lately, but that is expected to change in the coming days as water released from reservoirs up north is eased up, officials say.
Bingham County Emergency Management Director R. Scott Reese said Tuesday that flows were being cut back at Palisades, and Lyle Swank – Snake River Water District 1 watermaster with the Idaho Department of Water Resources – confirmed that outlook on Wednesday.
“They did make some cuts in releases at Palisades on Monday,” Swank said. “They went from about 18,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 15,000 cfs. Those cuts will be making their way downstream, it’ll take about a day and a half travel time before you start to really notice it.”
The area has also seen colder temperatures, which has been a real driving factor, Swank said. The Bureau of Reclamation is able to cut back when cooler weather hits.
Swank said Palisades is 54 percent full right now. As far as snowpack, Henry’s Fork is 117 percent of normal with the area above Palisades around 113 percent of average.
“Flood control requirements get us down to a more reasonable level,” Swank said. “We expect Palisades to be filling up again in another month to six weeks, hopefully things work out. We’re keeping an eye on reservoir refills and controlling peak runoff and handling supplemental storage.”
Swank feels comfortable with the outlook on the river now.
“It looks pretty good,” he said. “Flood control operations are driven by the Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation, they’re more on the front lines. But from my perspective, it looks pretty reasonable. There’s quite a bit of storage space in the reservoirs.
“We’re a bit too early in the process, but I think we’re on a path that looks pretty good.”