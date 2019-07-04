RIVERSIDE — Larger towns can put on fine Fourth of July celebrations. But there’s something about the small-town celebrations that feels like ... home.
Riverside’s celebration Thursday morning was a good example of that, and a large crowd went out to the Riverside Square to take part in the festivities.
It was the perfect picture of a small community celebrating a nation’s independence.
It started with the launch of a 5K fun run and a flag-raising ceremony, and then it was on to breakfast, sitting at long tables and engaging in conversations that lasted through the morning. Even relative strangers were treated like neighbors, greeting people with the words, “Have you eaten yet? If not, you’d better get you something.”
With that, it was filling a plate with pancakes — even gluten-free cakes — scrambled eggs and hash browns with maybe a cup of yogurt, washing it down with milk or orange juice.
While folks downed their breakfast, medal winners from the 5K run were announced. Young musicians filled the air with patriotic songs played on violins.
The younger crowd had a chance to gather live goldfish in sealable sandwich bags, and if a parent felt their child got more than their share of fish the children were faced with the chore of deciding which ones to keep and which to try and put back.
Classic cars were lined up along the lawn, giving aficionados of fine vehicles a chance to talk shop.
Through it all, young adventure-seekers were given a chance to make their way across a long rope bridge.
The young and the older with youngsters by their side waited through long lines for a chance to ride a while on a barrel train.
The train rides and the rope bridge were popular attractions, but when the announcement was made for children to gather for the candy cannon, those attractions were temporarily forgotten about.
The cannon was loaded and shot four times, giving plenty of chances to get a load of sweets. And each time the cannon was fired off, there was a mix of smiles and intense focus on the faces with a mad scramble going on.
It was an event that seemed to end too soon.