BLACKFOOT – During their weekly meeting with public works director Dusty Whited, Bingham County commissioners were asked for input surrounding the road and bridge department’s plans going forward with their mountain road project they have been conducting over the last few years.
The plan for this year was to work on the areas near the Blackfoot River near Trail Creek, Brush Creek, and one other creek in the area.
Whited had to announce an alteration to the plan after they had a large failure take place on one of the pieces of equipment that would be integral in their process going into the endeavor.
The jaws on the rock crusher have failed and will need to be replaced if they wish to be able to crush larger aggregate. They have some smaller crushed road-grade gravel already near Wolverine Canyon that they feel will be enough to cover the entire mountain road, including the “W” at the top. They have almost eight tons of gravel already crushed and will able to transport it to where they need it for the job.
Whited explained that to replace the jaws on the crusher will cost upwards of $60,000 and it may be months before they would get the parts in because they are made and shipped from China. The jaws are what are used to turn larger rock, known as pit-run or river rock, into smaller, more manageable sized rocks that can then be run through the process of crushing with the crusher cone.
This process involves putting larger rocks through a system where they are pulverized with large round cones on gyrating bearings, creating smaller rock. Without smaller rocks to send through the crusher cone, it becomes more difficult to continue gravel production for these projects. Furthermore, the cost to replace a crusher cone is nearly five times that of the jaws, so minimizing unnecessary wear and tear on the cone would be preferable. The current jaws have been on the crusher for 22 years and the current cone is only three years old.
Due to this problem, Whited suggested that they work on Wolverine Canyon Road late in the summer and early fall to resurface one of the more traveled mountain roads in Bingham County. The distance expected to be resurfaced is between three and four miles of road, and will provide a more comfortable driving experience for those who go over the top of the canyon.
Road and Bridge wanted to tackle the roadways near Brush and Trail creeks because they have never been redone with the crushed gravel in the past, and they felt it would have been well received by the community.
“It would have been easily recognized,” Whited stated regarding the way the roads would have looked upon completion. Along the same lines, it was admitted that covering all three mountain roads along the creeks would have been a much larger endeavor for Road and Bridge and may have not been able to reach full completion depending on the weather.
Although the amount of road to be covered would have been similar, the amount of travel could become a problem as well as lack of areas for vehicles to pass by each other on those roadways. That problem would not be as big of an issue in Wolverine Canyon as there are multiple areas where vehicles can pull off the main road onto turnout areas to allow the larger county equipment to travel past.
The commission agreed with Whited that the change of plans sounds like the best option and provides a great opportunity for the community to see the amount of work that goes into these projects. They will be able to experience the difference after the crew completes the project later this year. They intend to start it in August.
Those areas that were part of the original plans will still be graded by the county patrols and will have the larger rocks rolled down into the barrow pit.