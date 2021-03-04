BLACKFOOT – The age-old joke about Idaho experiencing only two seasons — winter and road construction — may not be such a joke for those who work in that world. Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, told the Bingham County commissioners that it is now time to start thinking about the road construction projects for the year and wanted to review and decide on the agreement with Idaho Asphalt for supplies for the season.
The Road and Bridge Department will begin construction as soon as the weather is warm enough to allow it. Joining the battle for the road construction season was a previous request last week to explore the option to upgrade to new radios in each of the department’s vehicles. Whited spoke with County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt regarding the financial part of this request, only to be told to wait one week while she collects more information as to where in the budget the money would need to come from.
There was hope that some of the CARES Act funds would be able to be utilized for this expenditure, but Eckhardt said they will not need to use those funds; rather, she noted that the Road and Bridge department are well over on their projected budget (a 15% holdback from 2020) and have enough expected surplus at this point to foot the potential $100,000 or more bill. They will receive some rebates on their current equipment depending on the overall state of function.
The commissioners were open to discussing the information regarding the new radios and after Eckhardt’s information on funding, a motion was made to step forward with the radios followed by another motion to continue their contract for materials with Idaho Asphalt.
Road and Bridge will be using funds that were set aside for the purchase of a new truck to replace some older equipment from last year. Whited went on to state that they would still want to plan for a new truck after the budget is reopened and explained that when they order one, it can be upward of six months before it is delivered because of supply and demand.