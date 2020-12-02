BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Road and Bridge shop being built near the Central Transfer Station in the Moreland area continues to see delays in construction through this unprecedented year.
Dusty Whited, county Public Works director, addressed the county commissioners Wednesday regarding the delays.
Whited said the contractor reached out to him asking for an extension on the completion date of 10 days due to not being able to work during certain types of weather; they were unable to do some of the work due to high winds that put the project behind by a substantial time. The company tried to use due diligence to keep the project on track without having to ask for another extension, including bringing in night crews to work while the wind was supposed to be at its least forceful, but even that would not be enough to get the project back to the normal finish time frame.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis commented on the subject, expressing gratitude for the contractor for being very forthcoming with the information and asking earlier rather than waiting until the last minute. The request for the extension is so the contractor is not charged a penalty for going past the projected completion date that was agreed upon in the original bid. The fine is charged per day and can cost a contractor thousands of dollars if they fall behind.
“I would rather it take longer and be completed correctly than rushed and done poorly,” Lewis said in reference to granting the extension.
Commissioner Mark Bair felt they could hold off on making a decision immediately and rather grant them an extension near the end of the month with hopes that they had recovered some of the lost time. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring agreed with both commissioners, but also appreciated that the contractor reached out earlier rather than waiting until the last minute.
Whited stated that he is not terribly concerned if the finish date is later than originally planned because he had thought they would have plans for the former Road and Bridge shop already, however, that is not the current case. He then inquired about the possibility of the county selling the location. Manwaring said there was a rumor of Doug Sayer, owner of Premier Technology, showing interest in the location.
Premier Technology has a contract with the Idaho National Laboratory known as the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) that involves massive potential growth in the area. That potential growth sparked conversations about the purchase of the old Road and Bridge shop and retrofitting it into an office complex for some of his subcontractors that will be involved in the project. Manwaring explained that the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) has explored the option of purchasing the project and utilizing it for that exact purpose, but with the limited funds in the Riverview account, they had not made a decision about purchasing it.
The extension for the contractor was granted and will provide them with ample time to complete the shop — and build it correctly. They contractor has been in constant contact with Whited and shared information about different parts he has seen fail in other buildings with hopes of preventing them from becoming a problem for Bingham County.