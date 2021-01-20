BLACKFOOT – What may seen like a short period of time for some may seem like a never-ending story for others as the construction for the new Bingham County Public Works shop moves closer to completion.
Although the last 10 months have been riddled with different hiccups including the pandemic and issues finding the materials to complete the shop in the original time frame, the estimated completion date is fast-approaching.
Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, met with the county commissioners Wednesday morning with Kyle Jones from Harper-Leavitt Engineers (HLE) to request another extension for the completion date as well as small change orders that will incur small charges. The need for the changes came into the picture as the shop came closer to completion and should be covered by the money saved from other change orders.
The new shop will be completed by Feb. 20 and already is housing some of the equipment from the other road and bridge shop located on Frontage Road and will be the main location for all of the department’s operations.
The need for the new shop rose to the surface with the increased traffic in the area and the need to be able to move heavy equipment through the county safely. The current silver bridge on West Bridge Street is not a safe passageway for the employees of the department to utilize for moving equipment, meaning they had to drive the equipment through Blackfoot just to send it out on the highways.
During the same meeting, confirmation on purchasing new tires for the road graders was also approved. The new tires are not needed at this moment but as Whited had stated, it is better to have them when they are needed than it is to need them and not have them. The new tires will be stored at the new Road and Bridge shop until needed.
Commissioner Mark Bair asked if they need to review the cost of replacing blades on the graders as well, to which Whited explained that when the graders are used for snow removal, they replace the blades sometimes more than once a day, but because of what they are made out of, they are inexpensive. He noted that the plow blades placed on the snow plow trucks are far more expensive and survive much longer because of the material that they are crafted from.