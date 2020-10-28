BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, regarding department updates and changing hands with cities regarding road jurisdictions.
Whited explained that he along with one of his foremen met with the mayors of Shelley, Basalt, and Firth so far regarding the changing of jurisdiction of county roadways that travel through their cities. Each of these roadways, according to Idaho code, are to be claimed and maintained by the cities rather than the counties because of the differences in how tax dollars are measured for roads. Counties are provided tax dollars based on the number of miles of roads and it is broken down between paved and gravel, while cities are provided tax dollars based on population.
In efforts to ensure that there are no issues with tax dollars for either cities or the county, Whited works with each city to create an agreement. Commissioner Jessica Lewis asked if Whited has contacted Blackfoot and Aberdeen during this process. Whited said he has a meeting planned with the mayor of Aberdeen and his meeting with Vaughn Key, superintendent of the Blackfoot Street Department, had to be postponed due to prior obligations. Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll had asked Whited to work with Key on the plan.
Whited wants to have some levels of agreement planned out with each city so they are in understanding that during winter months, if the county Road and Bridge department has plows on the roads, they do not intend to lift their blades on these roads, but will not be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep.
Whited then turned his attention to the exact mileage each of the cities will be accepting. Aberdeen has the largest amount of county road they will be receiving with 2.7 miles. Shelley will receive 1.85 miles, Blackfoot 1.65 miles, Basalt 1.3 miles, and Firth with .22 miles. Although not a lot of mileage in the bigger picture, it comes out to more than $15,000 that the county will not receive.
Once all of the cities are on the same page with the county, the transition should be seamless.