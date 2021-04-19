BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Road and Bridge has started the process of transferring their water rights from the former Road and Bridge shop to their new shop built near the Central Transfer Station.
The transfer of the water rights must be indicated and goes through a process that involves a public contesting period as well as paperwork phases that make the transfer take on average 90 days. The transfer of the water rights are needed so they can access the ground water in the area through a well, and requires explicit notification on the bill of sale that they will be retaining the water rights, otherwise they are assumed sold with the property.
The discussion of water rights would only be part of what Whited wanted to address during his meeting with the commissioners. Other areas that he had on the agenda included reviewing the mountain road closures and addressing the current approach standards. The mountain roads are scheduled to be open soon as the Road and Bridge continues to work through them.
Approaches continue to be an issue in the county because of the need to limit the number of accesses to a road to ensure safety for both the property owner as well as motorists. The county has conducted research on approaches and have found that they may be able to add additional approaches depending on the speed, but nothing has been set in stone. Whited has identified areas where this may be feasible, and will present the information in a future meeting.
The final item that Whited wanted to address had to do with the testing of the former location of the diesel tanks at the former Road and Bridge shop. They have had the tanks removed and have started the testing on the property to test if there has been any contamination to the ground where the tanks were placed.
Whited had concerns shared with him about the amounts of contaminants that have been identified which leaves them with two options — the first being digging out more area around the location and the second being running a time test. According to the investigator on the subject, he has never seen a case where the contamination levels as observed by this extraction requiring any additional efforts and suggested that the county move forward with the process accordingly. Based on this information, Whited suggested to the commissioners that they follow the recommendation of the specialist and let it run its course.
The commissioners voted in favor of this path and results will be provided to the county in the future.