BLACKFOOT — While there may have been a few times in recent weeks where driving in winter-like conditions has become a bit dicey, Bingham County road crews have had a good go of it so far this season in keeping roads passable.
A New Year’s storm dropped a few inches of wet snow in parts of the county, but by Thursday main roads were mostly in good shape.
“This is actually the first year in the last three years we haven’t had crews out on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve,” said Dusty Whited, county public works director. “On New Year’s Day we had guys on a route for six to seven hours.”
So far, storms in the county have been smaller and very manageable, Whited said.
On Wednesday, the county had people out in all three districts — Shelley, Blackfoot, and Springfield-Aberdeen, he added.
The county uses a sand-salt mixture on snowy and icy roads, about a 3:1 mix, and the supply is holding up very well, Whited said.
“Of course, around here that could change in a very short period of time,” he added. “But so far this year we’ve seen pretty mild conditions when it comes to snow this winter.”
New Year’s Day was spotty around the county as far as snow accumulation, Whited said, seeing some areas with four to five inches of snow, while other areas got about an inch.
Today’s weather forecast shows mostly cloudy conditions, turning windy Saturday with a chance of light snow on Sunday. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to return Monday and Tuesday with a chance of snow for four straight days to end next week Thursday through Saturday.
High temperatures should hover around the mid-30s today and Saturday before coming in around the high 20s and holding there through the end of next week with low temperatures staying around the high teens to low 20s.