WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Shelley native is among a group receiving an appointment to the 2019-2020 class of White House Fellows, according to a news release from the White House.
Dakota Roberson has been placed at the Department of Defense. He is an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Idaho, where he is an associate of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
The highly regarded White House Fellowship provides professionals from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to engage in public service for one year by serving in various roles in the Federal Government.
Roberson leads an interdisciplinary research team studying electrical grid stability and security and is an appointed Nuclear Engineering Affiliate Faculty. He has collaborated with numerous national laboratories, electric utilities, private stakeholders, and universities to mitigate 21st century energy system threats. Likewise, his engineering courses are structured to prepare students for careers in this area.
Before joining the University of Idaho, he was with Sandia National Laboratories. To better serve his region, Roberson promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education through secondary school outreach and public speaking engagements to spark the curiosity of young scientists.
He volunteers at a tech start up and as an advisor to regional energy infrastructure programs. Roberson earned a PhD in Electrical Engineering with a graduate minor in statistics at the University of Wyoming, where he won the Fisher Innovation Challenge for contributions to energy storage control. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, minoring in mathematics, from the same institution.
Created in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, the White House Fellows Program was designed “to give the Fellows first hand, high-level experience with the workings of the Federal Government and to increase their sense of participation in national affairs.” The Fellowship was created as a non-partisan program and has maintained this tradition throughout both Republican and Democratic administrations. The mission of the White House Fellows Program is to encourage active citizenship and service to the nation. Throughout the year, Fellows actively participate in an education program that expands their knowledge of leadership, policy-making, and contemporary issues. Community service plays a vital role in the program, and Fellows take part in service projects throughout the year.
The highly competitive selection process to become a White House Fellow is based on a record of professional accomplishment, evidence of leadership skills, the potential for further growth, and a commitment to service. Selected individuals spend a year working as a full-time, paid fellow to senior White House staff, cabinet secretaries, and other top-ranking government officials.