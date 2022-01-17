THOMAS – Robert Coombs began his head coaching career some time ago. In fact, he is in his 29th year as head coach of the Snake River Panthers boys’ basketball program.
In the previous 28 seasons, Coombs has touched the lives of many an athlete that has graced the halls of Snake River High School, as a coach, a teacher and for the lucky ones, as a mentor who really cares about the kids and where they go and what they become.
Along the way, Coombs had accumulated more than his share of accolades, awards and honors, including induction into the Hall of Fame at his alma mater, Bethany College in Kansas.
He has won five state basketball championships and numerous seconds, thirds and consolations trophies as well.
He has had the honor of coaching all four of his sons, Brad, Tyler, Chandler and now Marcus, who is a freshman starter on the 2021-22 team that has a record of 12-2 and is ranked among the top teams in the state.
To say the least, Coombs is a coaching icon in the state and will someday be talked about in reverent tones as they assess the legendary status of what he has accomplished during his career.
That career isn’t over, not by a far sight, but in the coming days, he will pass another milestone on what will be legendary at some time in the future.
As of a win last Friday night against Kimberly High School, one of the top teams in Idaho in the 3A classification, Coombs won his 498th basketball game at Snake River High School. He has not been a head coach anywhere else, and likely will not be as he just keeps on winning.
“There are three things that you have to have in order to win this many games,” Coombs said. “First you have to win. If you don’t win, you simply won’t last long enough in the game today to win any amount of games. Winning has become that important.”
Winning is important, but the life lessons learned along the way, passed down by coaches to the players, are also very important and Coombs has been stellar at that. The countless lives he has touched and the students he has helped along the way to achieve some of their goals are countless.
“Secondly,” Coombs would say, “you have to have some great assistant coaches who are loyal, stand by your side, and share in the ups and downs that come with coaching this sport.”
Coombs has had some of the best assistant coaches a man could ask for. In every picture, in every game, in every practice, you see the same two individuals standing by his side, working with him in every aspect of the game.
Neil Hillman has been there for 27 years, sharing in the glory, the bad times, the wins and the losses and has coached every other team that is associated with the basketball program at Snake River High School. To say that the two are great friends would be an understatement, so suffice it say Hillman is an important part of the coaching legacyCoombs will leave behind someday.
Kendall Keller is the other assistant coach that has made all of the championship pictures and shared in the journey that has been Coombs’ coaching career to this point. He has been by Coombs’ side for 26 years and counting.
His sons have played Snake River basketball and his youngest, Kooper, is part of the latest edition of Panther basketball.
These two and many others have been there every step of the way, through the good, the bad, and the unfortunate.
“Thirdly,” Coombs would say, “you must have an administration that believes in what you are doing and will back you along the way, when times get tough and when times are good, they have to have your back as well.”
Coombs has had that support and the current administration, from Superintendent Mark Kress to Principal Ray Carter and all of the rest during the years, has been there whether as a sounding board, or to give advice in tough situations, to sharing in the wins and losses.
One thing that also has to be mentioned is that he has the backing and support of his wife Terisa. She is the final blessing that sheds a light on the life of a basketball coach, whether it is advice, support or just a shoulder to lean on, Terisa has been an important factor in Coombs reaching the 500-win plateau.
She shares in all of the positives that have come along the way for the Coombs family.
To put this plateau in perspective, in the state of Idaho, with the current rules and regulations regarding the numbers of games that are played each year, if you coached 25 years, you would have to average 20 wins each season to reach 500 in a career. You only get the opportunity to coach 21 per regular season, not counting district or state tournaments. That tells you in one sentence just how good and consistent Coombs has been.
He has never won more than 22 games per year, but he also hasn’t had very many seasons when he didn’t win at least 17 games. He is teaching more than just basketball to his players, he is teaching them how to be winners along the way and there is no price you can put on that part of the job.
For Coombs, this journey has been more than a job, it has been about building relationships with the players, the students, his fellow teachers and administrators and any others who may have crossed his path in life. It just goes to show that when you treat people right and they treat you right in return, some very good things will happen along the way.