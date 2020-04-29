For those of you who remember the Mel Gibson classic "Braveheart," now comes the new movie about Scotland's rise to freedom against the English in the new film "Robert the Bruce."
While this is not a sequel to "Braveheart," "Robert the Bruce" does take up where the former left off. "Scotland is clutched in the grip of a mighty hand … Now, we'll set her free!" is the battle cry of the self-proclaimed King of the Scots as he makes attempt after attempt at claiming the Scots' freedom against a tyrannical English King and his horde of plundering nobles.
Time after time, Robert the Bruce was thwarted in his attempts at leading the Scots to that freedom.
Starring Angus Macfadyen, playing the same role that he did in the movie "Braveheart," he delivers a very solid performance in a difficult role.
While the film won't appeal to everyone and lacks the charismatic lead that was offered up by Gibson in "Braveheart," there is enough action and blood and so forth that it should keep a majority of the audience captivated.
The only real drawback in the film was the musical score but it was more about me not liking the the music taken from the Scottish National Treasure Lulu more than anything else.
Scotland 1306, Robert the Bruce (Macfadyen) crowns himself king and takes the ambition of Scotland’s freedom as his own. But he cannot overcome England’s power: defeated again and again, his army is scattered and Scotland’s nobility abandons him. Hunted, with a price on his head, he finds himself alone and wounded. The cause of freedom seems lost once more. Hidden secretly in a secluded croft of a clan pledged to England, and close to death, Robert is nursed back to life by a young widow and her orphaned children. His determination to do what is right, regardless of the cost, reinvigorates his passion to rise again. But it’s not revenge he desires. It’s freedom. Now. Robert the Bruce is directed by Australian filmmaker Richard Gray, director of the films "Summer Coda," "Mine Games," "Blinder," "The Lookalike," "Sugar Mountain," and "Broken Ghost" previously. The screenplay is by Eric Belgau and Macfadyen.
Originally scheduled to be released the week of April 16, "Robert the Bruce" found itself like so many other films in 2020, doomed to the released via video on demand or in the DVD outlets such as RedBox and Netflix and the like.
This one you will have to look for as it is not as readily available as some other springtime movies.
I enjoyed this movie, but then again, I enjoy most movies that have a spark of history, a little sword fighting and their fair share of blood and guts involved.
It is entertaining enough and should have been made a number of years ago as a sequel to "Braveheart," but for whatever reason, we had to wait 'til now to get it out and about. I am certain that at some point in time, this will re-appear in the theaters following the COVID-19 pandemic and when it does, will likely be fairly short-lived depending on the following it gathers from its video on demand release.
I give it a rating of 3.75 on a scale of 1-5 primarily due to its historical relevance and my own interest in the film.
