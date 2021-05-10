BLACKFOOT – Tim Soloman of Rocky Mountain Power met with Bingham County commissioners on Monday with plans to remind the community that power lines and people do not mix.
Soloman went through different types of lines and different mistakes made by those around as a way to demonstrate the proper or a safer way to handle the situation.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, retired from the Blackfoot Fire Department, noted immediately in the discussion that during the first video of a transformer fire at a substation, the firefighters on scene appeared to be treating it like a grass fire that spread to the transformer rather than the other way around.
Soloman stated that he was correct and let the video play up-to-and-including the giant flash that was caused by the fireman spraying the transformer with water from his hose. The video was the introduction to the dialogue Soloman was trying to establish. Rocky Mountain Power tries to hold these types of meetings within the community for public officials and entities as a way to share important information to a wide number of people.
During his presentation, Soloman went through a series of different videos depicting different unsafe scenarios, including overhead powerlines and construction equipment, proper and improper handling of fires near lines, down lines, and horror stories of people ignoring or not respecting the strength of power. His goal was not to scare anyone, but more to serve as a reminder that power lines, low or high voltage transmission lines, are not safe to be around in general and should be taken seriously in any emergency situation.
Soloman was asked if he would take time to coordinate training with Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, regarding the need for safety around live power lines. He stated that he will be in contact with Whited in the near future to coordinate a training for the Public Works employees.