BLACKFOOT – Tim Solomon of Rocky Mountain Power met with the Bingham County commissioners late Monday morning to discuss their hopes for the future as well as providing a recap of the current rates in Idaho in comparison to the rest of the world.
Solomon was proud to announce that Idaho maintains on the lower end of the spectrum as far as price goes, and continues to look for renewable resources to provide the least expensive energy to the consumer.
Solomon explained that across Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah, their investment in wind energy will increase by an average of nearly 40% and are investing in sleeker, more efficient turbine blades that will more than double the amount of energy produced and are capable of rotating in wind speeds as low as three miles per hour.
Some of their other major projects involved running a high-voltage transmission line from Goshen to Rexburg. It was explained that they have completed the Bingham County section of the project and are waiting to energize it until they finish the stretch from Idaho Falls to Rexburg.
Other touch points during their discussion involved the future of nuclear energy and the potential of the small nuclear reactor projects. Solomon noted that Rocky Mountain Power is agnostic in its approach to obtaining energy; they are not for or against any specific form of generation, but rather they look for the least expensive power for their customers.
He did note that they have not used natural gas as a source of generating power since 2011, and the company continues to look for the best options to decrease their carbon footprint.
Solomon also explained to the commissioners that there are other types of technology that are currently being investigated as possible solutions to energy problems including battery systems that would be able to store megawatts of power so that during high or low usage energy times, the batteries could be charged or discharged accordingly.
He stated that they are hopeful that by 2025 they have the capabilities to store enough energy in battery systems to be able to power manufacturing facilities over a period of time — upward of 2.5 hours — to prevent any losses or disruptions during a scheduled or unforeseen power outage.
Solomon also preached about conserving energy and the approach a lot of local businesses are utilizing. He explained that they have offered many different training and informational items to businesses for years, and is happy to say that most larger businesses have already implemented many different tools to limit their usage and instead, decreasing the demand on the system by being proactive on their carbon footprint.
He used an example of a business that he has provided information and their success in reducing their energy expenditures by nearly $200,000 in the first year alone.
During the discussion, Solomon focused on the conservation factor. He expressed excitement in reporting that they are currently on pace to see nearly 60% of consumers taking part in trying to conserve energy. He stated that it is the goal of the energy community to get away from fossil fuels as best it can, but also trying to find alternatives to not need to build dams as well.
Overall, Solomon showed excitement for the future for Rocky Mountain Power in the area and its connection to continuing the exploration of conservation options.