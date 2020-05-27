BLACKFOOT – The bridge over the Snake River along Rose Road continues to deteriorate and has become a reason for concern. During the county commissioners’ meeting Wednesday morning, county Public Works Director Dusty Whited expressed concern about the quality of the bridge after being called out to it last week.
According to Whited, in different spots the concrete continues to fail, including areas that have been repaired in the past. Major concern was expressed when, in different areas, the rebar is visible in the holes. Whited informed the commissioners about the level of failure he saw on the bridge. He stated that the concrete is “soft” and “crumbles” easily.
The county Road and Bridge Department was dispatched last Friday to look at and repair the problems, but the project has not quite finished. The hope is that it will be completed by today so it will not impede traffic. The current repair plans involve patching holes, but a major overhaul may be in the near future.
Once the county has an engineering firm check the structural integrity of the bridge, a plan to do a resurfacing project will be started and placed out to bid. Whited noted that he would like to remove four inches of concrete from the deck of the bridge, which should cut out a full layer of concrete and rebar. It would leave a four-inch level on the bridge that would not be touched.
After removing the top layer, the plan would be to replace it with a new layer and new rebar to reaffirm the structural integrity of the bridge. If all goes well, the resurfacing project may come as soon as this fall when the water levels are lower in hopes of not needing to redirect any channel of the river.