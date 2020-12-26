BLACKFOOT – The Rose Road Bridge rehabilitation project worked on by Cannon Builders reached completion as of Monday, according to Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited. The need for the rehabilitation of the bridge became apparent earlier in the year when sections of the bridge were deteriorating at a noticeable rate and were past the point of only needing patches.
The project had to wait until later in the year because of the flow rates of the Snake River, according to Whited, and required Cannon Builders to be able to deploy their free-float barge into the river. The barge was used as a catch-all for anything that otherwise would have ended up dropping into the river which is a concern for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department for Environmental Quality.
The discovery of the level of deterioration of the bridge was found when there were small chunks of the deck completely pulverized and chipping. When this was discovered, Whited had scheduled an engineering study on core samples of the deck. The core samples came back conclusive that the bridge needed repaired immediately — the samples did not come out solid as they should, but rather came out of the deck in pieces.
Because of the level of deterioration, the county put out to bid a request for a construction company to fix the deck of the bridge. There was only one bid which came from Cannon Builders. They had plans of completing the project by Dec. 18, but met a few bumps along the way and finished Dec. 21. They would incur $3,000 in late completion fines, but the commissioners voted to provide a three-day extension on the project as a way to retroactively remove the fine that they otherwise would have been charged on the project.
The Rose Road Bridge is now open for travel in both directions and will be recoated with epoxy in the spring to provide extra protection to the deck. The epoxy that is added helps prevent those aforementioned issues and potential catastrophic failure.