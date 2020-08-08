ROSE – The Rose Road bridge crossing the Snake River as people head toward the Rose Ponds or out to Rising River is still planned for some major renovations this year, but the goal is to wait until after potato harvest, according to Bingham County commissioners.
The need for renovations became apparent earlier this year when small chunks of the decking were broken out of the roadway. Within 24 hours of this being reported, the Bingham County Road and Bridge department had already been dispatched and patched up the areas to prevent any other damage to the roadway as well as to passenger vehicles.
Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, made it a point to establish an engineering study on the bridge following the deck damage and had requested some core samples be drilled so that they knew the extent of the deterioration. The core samples were not able to come out completely solid through the eight inches of concrete decking and were almost rubble. Because of the state of the concrete in the first four inches, each of the samples would need to be placed in plastic bags to be sent off for further examination.
The level of deterioration spans over a good amount of square footage, but at this time, officials say, it poses no risk to any motorists and will be handled later this year.
The commissioners discussed some of the options presented to them, including starting as soon as possible, waiting until after potato harvest, and whether to do it one lane at a time. They immediately decided that doing the work as soon as possible following spud harvest would be the smartest plan because of the need to attach a river barge beneath the bridge.
Commissioners felt it would be a smarter decision to do so when the river is moving less cubic feet per second downstream, which is what happens in the fall. Moreover, they opted for this time because it would see the lowest amount of traffic on the roadway.
The major point was whether the bridge should be shut down and done all at once, or if they should get temporary traffic lights brought in and only do one lane at a time. It was immediately brought to the commission’s attention that it would be an additional charge of $10,000 per day to have the lights there, and would increase the amount of time the project takes to complete.
That idea did not go over well with the commissioners as they do not want to spend any additional funds that would not be necessary. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring explained that they would also have to increase the time frame of the project because of needing time to allow the concrete to cure, extending the time even longer if they were to do it separately. All three commissioners agreed that as inconvenient as it will be, closing Rose Road down around the bridge will be the better option. That date will be announced after they send the information out to bid and select the winner.
Commissioners emphasized Rose Road is safe to travel on and the bridge is structurally sound. The need for these repairs is to prevent any further deterioration that would deem the roadway unsafe. Bridges are susceptible to weathering and when that happens they need repairs.