BLACKFOOT – The construction project to fix areas of degradation on the Rose Road bridge over the Snake River will begin Oct. 19, according to Dusty Whited, Bingham County public works director. The project will be carried out by Cannon Builders who were the winners of the bidding process.
The project is slated to last just over six weeks, and is planned for completion before the Christmas holiday.
Cannon Builders may be using their river barge under the bridge to catch the debris, but according to Whited, with how low the river is at this point, they may create a false floor to catch the debris instead. Under the requirements for construction of this nature, contractors are required to prevent any and all debris from the bridge from making it into the river.
The project will limit the bridge to one lane with traffic signals on each end. Along with only being one lane, the speed will be reduced to 35 miles per hour on the bridge and will have an 11 feet width restriction.
Cannon Builders will remove an entire 30 foot section of the deck and replace it on side, according to Whited, and it should be the longest part of the entire project. Once that is complete, they will move the traffic signals to the opposite lanes and fix the other half of the bridge.
Upon total completion, the bridge will be reopening in time for the holidays, but will be limited to traffic for roughly one day in the spring for epoxy coating the new parts of the bridge. When that day is announced, The Bingham News Chronicle will publish the information.