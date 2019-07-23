INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup Olive Oil
1/2 cup Ranch Dressing
3 tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
1 tbsp. Minced Fresh Rosemary
2 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Lemon Juice
1 tsp. White Vinegar
1/4 tbsp. Black Pepper
1 tbsp. White Sugar
5 Skinless, Boneless Chicken Breasts cut into 1 inch cubes
DIRECTIONS
In a medium bowl, stir together the olive oil, ranch dressing, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, salt, lemon juice, white vinegar, pepper, and sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes. Place chicken in the bowl and stir to coat with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat the grill for medium-high heat. Thread chicken onto skewers and discard marinade.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill skewers for 8 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, and the juices run clear.