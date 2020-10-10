BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland and independent challenger Vaughn LeFevre shared their views on local law enforcement Friday afternoon in a candidate forum at the Nuart Theater.
The event was sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors.
Rowland started his law enforcement career in 1986. He has been with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office since 1996, starting as chief deputy under former sheriff Dayle Holm. He is currently president of the Idaho Sheriffs Association.
“It’s been a very hard year with COVID not only funding-wise but employees are getting sick, we’ve had people in the jail with COVID,” Rowland, a Republican, said. It’s been a nightmare, including managing the population in the jail.
LeFevre has no background in law enforcement, saying the office should not be run by officers but citizens instead.
“Holm did a good job,” he said. “Since then we have not had a good sheriff in our midst.”
POLICE BRUTALITY
With reports of police brutality and protesting and riots around the country, the two were asked about that issue.
“I don’t like brutality, that’s the number one thing,” Rowland said. “Our deputies are very well trained on physical arrest. We’ve had a protest in Bingham County, we had undercover officers watching them in a peaceful protest.
“What happened in Minneapolis was completely wrong, but it’s also wrong to get in an officer’s face. We’ve got to come together as a country to stop these kinds of things.”
LeFevre said we don’t have to worry about police brutality or riots here, but police are not doing their jobs in other ways, he added. Rowland said officers want to do the minimum in keeping the peace as long as people comply.
CRIME RATE
The candidates were asked about the crime rate in the county. LeFevre said the crime rate is around 18%, but said again that police are not doing their job. He said Rowland has been doing a good job in many ways, “but I don’t think he has control over his officers.”
Rowland said the county’s crime rate is low compared to state and national levels.
One of the problems state law enforcement has, he added, originates from the case of {span}State v. Clarke, which {span}prohibits a police officer from making a warrantless arrest for a misdemeanor which did not happen in the officer’s presence.{/span}{/span}
“We used to be able to arrest at a domestic violence incident without having to see the actual incident happening,” Rowland said. “Clarke took all that away from us. We issue a citation and don’t have to make the guy leave. We have to get that decision overturned.”
LeFevre said a “good old buddy system” is strong in law enforcement in the community, and a commission is needed to oversee policing among different agencies. Rowland said there is a critical incident team to investigate police shootings and to ask prosecutors to investigate.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS
Rowland noted the human overload during the last total solar eclipse, with traffic backed up from Salt Lake City to Idaho Falls and beyond coming and going from the area and his department handled that well.
He noted he has served as an emergency manager and has dealt with floods.
“It’s a team effort, we’re ready for a flood, we’re ready for disaster, but it’s a team effort,” Rowland said.
LeFevre said Rowland did a very good job with human overload during the eclipse. He recalled the Teton Dam break in 1976 where lives were lost.
“We weren’t ready for it, we’ve got to get the word out,” LeFevre said.
Rowland said emergency responders are better prepared with better communication equipment since 1976.
SECOND AMENDMENT
“I think everybody should have a gun, though I can see problems with mentally unstable people having guns, people with felonies,” LeFevre said. “These are the people we need to control, not the guns.”
Rowland said he strongly believes in the 2nd Amendment, agreeing that people with mental health issues shouldn’t have guns, but even then it’s difficult to take gun rights away from them.”
BUDGET
Rowland said the biggest part of his budget is employees’ wages and benefits. He said he tries to be as frugal as possible with the budget, but there are some areas that can’t be cut by law such as food and medical services.
“I’ve worked hard to get our employees a step increase every year,” Rowland said. “I didn’t take a pay increase myself so employees could get the increase.”
LeFevre said the department has a very large budget, saying he wouldn’t need $50,000 in bullets and machinery and he wouldn’t need “military vehicles.”
“Some of the stuff we spend on is ridiculous, there’s a lot of things in the budget we don’t need. We don’t need more police, we have too many already. We don’t need police officers stumbling over each other. It’s way too high a budget.”
Rowland said the $50,000 for weapons and ammunition goes for more than guns and bullets, that it includes expensive tasers as well.
“Weapons and ammo are not cheap,” Rowland said.
“We should not have military vehicles,” LeFevre repeated.
Rowland said his department has an armored Humvee that was given to the department by the Idaho National Laboratory that is used on such cases as search warrants when weapons may be involved. He recalled when Sgt. Todd Howell was shot in an armed standoff in Firth two years ago.
“When you call for help, what are you going to do, let them shoot at you or let them shoot at an armored vehicle?” Rowland said. “That’s why we have them, we’re given military vehicles for free. We hope they’ll shoot at vehicles and not at us.”
LeFevre said the people of Bingham County are good people.
“The sheriff’s department is fairly good but not good enough, we need to do better,” he concluded.