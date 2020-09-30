BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland met with the Bingham County commissioners on Wednesday to provide his weekly updates on his department.
Rowland covered a handful of topics during the meeting, including continued upgrades on patrol vehicles, number of inmates in the jail, utilization of heavy-duty ankle monitors, and software issues.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office continually has to update vehicles for their fleet and has made arrangements with BanCorp for their leasing of patrol units.
BanCorp has provided the county with multiple vehicles throughout the year, including multiple RAV-4 sport utility vehicles that have helped lower the cost of their previous avenues for fleet vehicles. Now, the county uses primarily Dodge vehicles — Chargers, Ram pickups, and Durangos — and have been phasing the Chargers out because Dodge intends to eliminate the interceptor package in them.
Rowland explained that when each officer’s vehicle comes up for upgrade, they allow them to provide input on what vehicle they should get. Commissioner Jessica Lewis expressed her input on the idea; there are no reasons not to provide the officers with at least an SUV because of all the rural areas the county officers are required to travel. The county will continue these upgrades as the lifespans of the older cruisers reach their end.
Next, Rowland moved on to the number of inmates in the jail. Rowland said they current have 71 inmates in lockup and have a number of arrestees on ankle monitors. Because of the need for using ankle monitors to track those waiting trial but did not need to be placed in a cell, the county went with a stronger, more resilient ankle monitor after some had been cut and those awaiting their trip before the judge tried to run.
The final point was that of issues with computer software the county has had for years. Following some major overhauls earlier in the year, the county moved the software to its own station to eliminate any chance of interfering software or hardware issues following suggestions from the provider.
Rowland is not pleased with the software and said his officers and staff are continuing to write everything down because every time that they try to use the station, it freezes and crashes. He requested the option to request a refund from the company to which the commissioners suggested getting with Chase Hendricks, the county civil attorney. He said he will do that and get with them on what is decided.