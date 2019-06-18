BLACKFOOT — The name Rupe is well-known in Blackfoot for giving of monetary donations and time through the years. With the unveiling of signs Tuesday morning showing the street behind the Rupes’ Tommy Vaughn’s restaurant as now being known as Rupe Drive, the family name becomes even more visible.
Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus made it official as he spoke to the family before the sign was unveiled, talking about the many ways the family has given to the community.
Asmus — who will step down as police chief next week — called it the “last and only great act” he has made as chief.
“I don’t know of a civic function you haven’t been at where you’ve given your time or your money,” Asmus said, “just because that’s who you are.”
Asmus joked that he was going for having the Rupe name gracing a city park, “but they’re all spoken for.”
“This is certainly a special day,” Kevin Rupe said. “It was unexpected and undeserved,” he added in his modest way.
As he made his presentation, Asmus mentioned just a few of the many ways the Rupe family has given time and money to community efforts, such as Santa’s Helpers, Soroptimists, Distinguished Young Women, sponsoring golf tournaments and youth sports teams, among others.
“Chief Asmus has been a great guy for the city and it’s an honor for him to be recognizing us today,” Rupe said.
The family business in Blackfoot started with Vaughn Rupe and his A&W stand from about 1962 until the early ‘80s, then went on to Rupe’s Burgers with Vaughn’s son Kevin building that up. Kevin’s son Tyler worked at his father’s business as early as 12 years old, and now Tyler has been building up his own success story with his business, Tommy Vaughn’s Grill at 850 Jensen Grove Dr.
Kevin Rupe said his father was just as civic-minded as he has been.