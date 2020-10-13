BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is one of two sheriffs offices in the nation participating in a U.S. Department of Transportation demonstration aiming to improve lagging seat belt usage in rural America.
Only 65 percent of Bingham County drivers and front seat passengers buckle up, which is 20 percentage points less than the state average, and about 26 percentage points less than the national average.
The year-long demonstration program will request personal responsibility in the community and motorists will be reminded throughout the year that:
- Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect one’s self from more severe injuries when in a crash.
- Life is precious and no one wants the burden of losing friends and family due to a preventable tragedy.
- Preventable injuries cost individuals, employers, family, and everyone else in the community time and money.
A $30,000 federal grant will fund the program, paying for the time and materials needed by the BCSO to get the message out. Traffic patrol deputies will also spend time in the community encouraging seat belt usage.
“We’ve had a few fatalities and severe injuries in the recent past,” said Sgt. Gary Yancey with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, “where seat belt usage would have prevented more severe injuries.”
The project will be implemented for 12 consecutive months, so law enforcement asks the public to buckle up, and make it a habit.