BLACKFOOT — An open house was held Wednesday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center to give the public a look at a proposed S. Fisher Ave. construction project.
Invitations to the open house were sent out to all families of students at the high school, where maximizing of parking capability is a major part of the focus.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said the project would involve redoing Fisher St. from Walker to Alice, covering 9/10 of a mile.
“From the city pool to Stoddard Elementary, it’s very wide, and then it necks down to normal thoroughfare width until Sonny, and then it narrows again down to Alice,” Carroll said. “There are portions that have sidewalks and portions that do not have sidewalks.”
The biggest portion under redesign is from Walker to York — from Stoddard Elementary and BPAC to the pool.
“We’re looking at different layouts to maximize parking capability, but we need to look at the total scope going down to Alice,” Carroll said. “The road base has gone bad. I don’t know if anyone knows the last time it was redone, but it’s a real bumpy ride. There’s buckling asphalt, and a lot of it is because of the road base underneath.”
Carroll said people have been complaining about Fisher for about 10 years now, and the city has grant funding to assist with the project.
“We have design money now, the construction money is programmed for fiscal year 2022,” Carroll said. “There’s about $255,000 on the design phase, and until we get through design we won’t know what the construction cost will be.”
The mayor said there are a lot of environmental assessments going on right now in the design phase.
Harper-Leavitt Engineering is the lead contractor on the project, joined by T-O Engineers, Strata Engineering Company, and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.