BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners spoke with Director of Human Resources David Lane Friday with Lane providing updates on where the county is with its preventive measures regarding COVID-19.
Lane focused on the installation of more sneeze guards in hopes of preventing any employees who deal with the general public from coming in contact with someone who may not even know they are infected with coronavirus.
Chairman Whitney Manwaring provided additional information regarding the current situation surrounding the spread of the virus through the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District (SIPH). Over the last week, local counties in the district — primarily Bannock, Power, and Franklin — have seen steady increases of cases. Bingham County did not have any confirmed cases in the last seven days, but the district as a whole had 25; across the state, there have been 432 confirmed cases.
Bannock and Bonneville counties have seen significant growth as it appears progress moves further into eastern Idaho. Bannock County has a total of 74 confirmed cases while Bonneville has 91. Meanwhile, in Bingham County, there are a total of 27 confirmed. Although not in the top five for most cases in the last week, they were shy from fifth by only eight cases each.
Manwaring asked Jeff Gardner of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office about plans for continued use of the command center in front of the courthouse. Gardner explained that the plan is to go week-to-week on that decision, but it will remain there for the next week.
The mobile command center has been utilized as a way to handle the continued influx of traffic headed to the courthouse and has provided the community with guidance when conducting normal business at the courthouse. Continued use of the mobile unit also provides options for Zoom meeting held court which has been conducted in the past.
As plans move forward, the commission continues to search for a local option regarding the proper installation brackets for the sneeze guards. Due to increased demand for the safety feature, getting the brackets for permanent installation has been a problem, according to the commission.
To continue the prevention of allowing COVID-19 into the jail system, they are not rotating staff from the jail to help with the security at the front doors of the courthouse. Instead, they are utilizing teams for each of the positions so they do not inadvertently infect those in the jail.
Sheriff Craig Rowland said in a previous meeting this week they will continue to conduct all visitation remotely, and suggest that people do so from the comfort of their own homes as they want to limit the amount of interaction with the facilities on-site. They will also have the ability to do so on-site if they do not have the means at home, but would prefer to limit the amount of those coming to the courthouse for visitation.
Currently, the commissioners’ plans as well as Rowland’s plans have worked to prevent contraction of coronavirus in the courthouse. Lane’s work and recommendations continue to allow the facilities to be utilized by the community with limited ability of contact between patrons and employees.