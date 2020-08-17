BINGHAM COUNTY – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission met last Wednesday evening and put three new notches in their belts before about a five- to 10-minute delay on officially starting the meeting as Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen made sure everyone who wanted to tie into the meeting via Zoom would have that opportunity.
The commission turned the time over to David Lazenby to speak about the proposed new high speed internet tower that SafeLink would like to erect on the Shelley Butte to replace their more cumbersome, less effective tower. The proposed tower would be skinnier and less visible to the naked eye, standing only 80 feet tall, and would increase the wireless internet capability for SafeLink and their customers.
After Lazenby introduced what they would like to build and requesting a permit, Chairman Darren Leavitt opened the meeting to public hearing. Going through the process, there would be no testimony in favor, neutral, or against adding the tower to the site. With little deliberation, the commission voted unanimously in favor of approving the conditional use permit (CUP) requested by SafeLink.
The next item on the agenda was a request for a variance to allow the Gas and Scrub Phillips 66 on the corner of Groveland Road and Highway 26 to install an additional sign of 40 feet in height on the east side of the property. The owner, Jody Taylor, had a CUP requested on their behalf from Lytle Signs who would be the installer of the sign. The proposed sign would cover 195 square feet at the top and it is the hope of Taylor that the new sign will increase their traffic from travelers on the highway.
Leavitt opened the item to public hearing, which also had no testimony from the general public. They would then turn the time over to the members of the commission to discuss the topic. Some clarification questions were asked by the commissioners, but once the information was exchanged, the commissioners voted in favor of the variance.
The third quick item on the agenda was a request for division rights transfer by Korden Wray. Division rights transfers must be made between original parcel to original parcel. An original parcel is described as being established before 1976 in Idaho. The request from Wray moves rights from his property further west than the proposed receiving property. It is common for landowners to transfer division rights between property for future or potential subdivision.
The commission voted in favor of the transfer following no testimony from the public and their discussion.