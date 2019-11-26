Outfitted with red vests and stocking caps with bells in hand, an army of familiar faces is being assembled in Southeast Idaho to spread the gift of help, hope and comfort during the holiday season and beyond.
Among others, an army law enforcement officials, educators and even postal workers have plans this holiday season to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, an international fundraising effort now in its 129th year.
Several of this year’s volunteers gathered at the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency office in Blackfoot Tuesday morning to kickoff the regional campaign — taking time to discuss the need for more bell ringers and to share their own personal stories about how the iconic Red Kettle campaign has positively impacted their own lives.
“The biggest thing for me is that almost all of the donations stay local,” said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland. “If you give $100, or $10 or even $2, 90 percent of that money stays right here and serves this community. If you can help, do it, because it really makes a difference.”
With the slogan of “Fight For Good,” red kettles and bell ringers graced storefronts in Pocatello and Idaho Falls on Nov. 18, and are expected to set up in Blackfoot on Friday. Each city has set lofty fundraising goals this year — Idaho Falls would like to raise $90,000, Pocatello wishes to meet it’s $75,000 goal and Blackfoot has an $18,000 benchmark this year, according to Salvation Army officials.
Those interested in volunteering with the Salvation Army in Pocatello and Idaho Falls are encouraged to sign up online by visiting ringidaho.org. Those in Blackfoot can sign up by visiting the following case-sensitive link: signup.com/go/tmsGJxs.
What makes the Red Kettle campaign so special, according to Paul Bingham, a Blackfoot-based delivery driver for the United Parcel Service, is that it’s truly a neighbor-to-neighbor program.
“Bell ringers are not just random people in the community,” Bingham said. “You’ll see that its people you know — your sheriff, a teacher, your preacher, your doctor or dentist out there ringing a bell during the holiday season. This is somebody that you know, who are putting their influence to work to support this project.”
Bingham, who got the itch to ring bells for the Salvation Army about five years ago after watching a special on the Hallmark Channel about a man who rang bells as part of his court-ordered community service, has been instrumental in growing the Red Kettle campaign in Blackfoot.
Every year, Bingham recruits hundreds of bell ringers, which is a primary reason the Salvation Army in Blackfoot has witnessed a six-fold increase in monetary donations, growing from about $3,000 to its current $18,000 goal. A half-decade later, Bingham is still moved by the kindness and generosity of Southeast Idahoans.
“Sometimes I’ll still be in my uniform from work when I see a set of open doors and grab a bell to ring,” Bingham said. “I remember one lady pulled up, she had an oxygen tank and couldn’t get out of her vehicle. Her car looked like it should have been taken to the junkyard years ago, and she just didn’t appear to have any money. She drives up to the doors and says she can’t get out of the car but hands me a $20 bill. That is what brings it all to focus.”
For Jeff Gardner, the chief deputy at the Bingham County Sheriff’s office, the annual Red Kettle campaign signifies an opportunity to serve, one that he’s passing on to his children. Last year, Gardner rang bells outside of Walmart in Blackfoot with his somewhat reluctant teenage daughter.
“Like any other young, teenage child she was willing to go but was skeptical at first,” Gardner said. “But eventually, she started laughing a bit and having fun. At the end of our shift, she, on her own accord, saw an elderly lady with her groceries and went and helped her load them into her car. Later that night she told me how great she felt helping others. It was a great opportunity for my daughter to see there is plenty of service opportunities out there and giving is the right thing to do.”
The Pocatello Salvation Army, which serves all of Bannock County, had a successful kickoff dinner on Nov. 16, raising $11,300 toward its $75,000 bell-ringing goal, according to Lt. Tami Moore, of the Pocatello Salvation Army. Though the Pocatello kickoff was well-supported, Moore says the Pocatello Red Kettle campaign is about $3,000 shy of the amount it raised by this time last year.
Lt. Orpha Moody with the Idaho Falls Salvation Army said there wasn’t a kickoff event in Idaho Falls this year, but the campaign is off to a solid start.
The money raised during the annual Red Kettle Campaign helps families in need not only during the holiday season, but throughout the entire year, according to Tracy Hebdon, a coordinator for the Bingham County SEICAA office.
“Each office is a little different, but our money is primarily used as emergency funding,” Hebdon said. “We facilitate food, shelter, utility bills and transportation. We don’t have public transportation here in Blackfoot so we provide many vouchers for transportation to doctor appointments. Our responsibility is to make sure they have insurance, a license to drive and then we help out with gas to and from their appointments. We also just put a family from Fort Hall who lost their home in a chimney fire up in a hotel for two weeks. Most of the Salvation Army money really goes toward basic means of survival.
Red Kettle campaign location in Pocatello include Hobby Lobby, Smith’s and Albertsons. In Idaho Falls, Red Kettles are stationed at Hobby Lobby, Albertsons, Broulins, WalMart, J.C. Penny, Fred Meyers and Smith’s. Blackfoot Red Kettle locations include Walmart, Ridley’s, Kesler’s, C-A-L Ranch and Walgreens.
“People see this as a family and community tradition,” Moody said. “We have been doing this for over 100 years and we truly appreciate that all these communities work together. Anytime you hear that bell ring, know that money is staying here in your community and helping your neighbor. Southeast Idaho is a very giving place and it’s clear they believe in the Salvation Army. There is no way we could do this without your help.”