THOMAS – The Snake River School Board was in for a special visit by Santa Claus at its last meeting for being such good “boys and girls” this year, despite everything that has transpired with the pandemic and having to make difficult decisions.
Santa came ho-ho-hoing into the library of Snake River Middle School with promises of joy and love and a few sacks of coal for the not-so-nice.
With his reindeer and sleigh tied up outside, Santa came through the doors with rosy red cheeks and a twinkle in his eye, ready to pass the gifts out to each member of the board along with Superintendent Mark Kress.
Santa started with Kent Miller, presenting him with his gift that he is to share with Mrs. Miller and his quarterback of a son. Next would be trustee Marcy VanOrden, who was told that both of her children had told Santa that she had been naughty this year and each recommended lumps of coal. Santa would hand her two bunches of candy coal before presenting her with a gift bag designed for her.
Santa switched to trustee Lon Harrington and said he knew that Harrington liked to burn frankincense in his truck — a habit he picked up from his father years ago, but because Santa is always watching, he knew Harrington would enjoy getting more for his trips in his pickup.
Trustee Carol Hepworth would be next in the line, getting a gift bag designed just for her. Santa rounded out the gift giving, Larin Mortimer and Mark Kress would receive their gifts with the explanation of Santa knowing they had big dreams and have been doing a great job since joining the district.
Santa would bid his farewell, wishing all a happy evening and thanking the members of the board for what they do. Snake River Middle School Principal Rich Dunn tending to the reindeer while Santa was busy presenting the board with their gifts for a year well done.