MORELAND – Even Santa Claus can go out of his way to make things happier this time of year for all of the children in and around Bingham County.
As I walked down the halls of Moreland Elementary School, I could hear the sounds of “Jingle Bells” being sung with an accompaniment of bells in the background.
As I rounded the corner I found Santa singing with a class of youngsters from Moreland Elementary in a special area, complete with a fireplace, two Christmas trees, and a pair of elves who were standing by ready to help out.
Social distancing was being recognized and the kids were sitting across from Santa as they talked back and forth, exchanging Christmas wishes and eventually telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas.
There were 24 classes of kids at Moreland Elementary who all experienced the thrill of meeting with Santa and exchanging stories and wishes for presents that will be coming their way in only a few days’ time.
At the busiest time of the year for Santa Claus, he can still take time out of his schedule to shed some light and happiness on a group of kids from Moreland, Idaho.
Santa also sent out good wishes for a pair of students of Moreland, who are homebound with immune deficiency syndrome and those were put together with the help of one of their fellow students and a teacher and the principal, Jane Reynolds. Each and every one of the students was able to get personal time with Santa Claus and share the experience with their classmates and teachers.
Wishes for Christmas varied from the usual unicorns, video games, dolls and the like to live pets like rabbits or puppies or kittens to the extravagant like a full size elephant’ or a hippopotamus, or a horse or even a skunk. Kid’s and their imaginations can run as wild as the wind at times like this and they usually do.
The best part of it all is that Santa helped the students along and it was as much an educational time spent with Santa as it was about the presents he was expected to bring in less than a week.