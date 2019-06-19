BLACKFOOT — The production “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” starts tonight at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 879 S. Fisher.
Performance dates are June 20, 21, 22, and 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. Curtain time is at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
“This is a powerful testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ,” saidKirsten Fairbanks, producer for the musical. “Through music and drama, the production recounts the historical events leading up to the birth of the Messiah and the events following His glorious Resurrection. Using scriptural references, we learn through Elizabeth and Zacharias, the shepherds in the hills, Mary and Joseph, the apostles Peter, James, John and Thomas, Mary Magdalene and many other characters, the love and teachings of our savior.”
Fairbanks said this production was first written, produced, and performed in Salt Lake City during the 2000 Winter Olympics. Since then this sacred musical drama has been performed all over the country, including BYU-Idaho, sharing the witness of the Messiah’s birth and resurrection.
Fairbanks has been able to gather many of the local talents, some known to the stage and some new to the stage, to share in the experience. This includes all five stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Blackfoot area. The cast has just under 70 participants. Many of them are families that joined with children as young as 7 1/2 years of age. One of the unique experiences with this musical, she said, is that it has a live orchestra of six accompanying the program.