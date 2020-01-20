BLACKFOOT – Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote “Build a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door.”
Blackfoot leather craftsman Shawn Schild wasn’t interested in mousetraps, but he thought the working men of the world deserved a better glove, so he sat out to design and make one, and over two decades later, one could say the world is beating a path to his door — at least the part that needs high quality gloves.
It appears he’s well on the way to cornering the domestic market and making inroads on the international market with his Bear Knuckles Gloves, the design for which grew from his initial desire to build a more useful glove for rodeo cowboys.
Webster’s Dictionary defines glove as “a covering for the hand,” and he agrees with that simple definition, but ask Schild what his gloves have that the conventional gloves people have been wearing for generations don’t, and he’ll quickly reply “utility.”
And if sales volume is an indication, thousands of rodeo and ranch cowboys, ironworkers and other welders, equipment operators, and just about anyone with need for a glove would agree.
“A guy flew in from Japan a few weeks ago and bought twenty-five hundred pairs to start selling them over there, and we now have a distributor in Spain,” he said.
He recently filed his third design patent. “Now we can concentrate on production and sales.”
It took upwards of 20 years of dedicated effort for Schild to create the type of glove he had in mind.
He grew up working at B-B Leather, the saddle and tack shop founded by his father, Bob, before he was even born, and knew his life’s work would be something to do with horses; more specifically, the accouterments such as saddles, bridles, chaps, and other things that go with them and their riders.
As a young man, he started out to a rodeo cowboy, taking his cue from his father, a former national collegiate champion in saddle bronc riding. He spent 12 years as a bareback bronc rider but opted out of rodeo as a career after learning that a neck injury sustained in a motor vehicle accident while on the road could result in some serious repercussions if he continued.
He returned to Blackfoot where he and his brothers, Jeff and Kelly, eventually purchased B-B Leather from their father.
One day while reflecting on his aborted career as a professional rodeo cowboy, he came to the conclusion that the gloves he and other riders wore to protect their hands from the damage that could be incurred by the jumping, twisting, and lunging of several hundred pounds of horseflesh that sometimes even stripped off the skin were hampering rather than enhancing their riding ability, so he made it his mission to design and build a better one.
He explained that the pattern for most conventional gloves consists of two pieces of leather cut flat and sewn together. That protects the hands, but when the wearer has to get a grip on something, the leather across the top of the glove must stretch to accommodate the balled fingers, and that means excess leather in the palm of the hand. “You can’t close your fingers, so you can’t get a grip,” Schild said.
He said when riding a bareback bronc, the rider inserts his gloved hand into a handle on the leather device called a “riggin” that replaces a saddle on a horse. “Your grip on the handhold is what keeps you on the horse,” he said. “But with regular gloves it’s impossible to close your hand, so you can’t get a solid grip on it, so really the only thing keeping you on the horse is a leather bubble in your palm. I thought there had to be a better way.”
Schild said he spent endless hours at the workbench experimenting with designs that would allow the fingers to curve naturally in a glove, often toiling long after his regular work at B-B Leather was done for the day. Each time he came up with a design he thought would work, it was off to the nearest rodeo where they were sold to the bareback riders eager to try anything that might be better than conventional gloves. Then he noted down their critiques and took them back to the drawing board.
Once he felt he had the perfect bareback glove, he went on to design other specialty gloves including one of deerskin for bull riders, and eventually gloves for nearly every other use.
It’s taken nearly 20 years for him to achieve the designs he wanted, but sales of his Bear Knuckles Gloves are swiftly spreading from state to state in the U.S. and across the seas. “I just recently filed my third patent on the design,” he said with satisfaction.
When his first design was perfected and the reviews were in, Schild formed a corporation wholly separate from B-B Leather with his brothers and Blackfoot businessman Kendall Matson as partners, and they developed a marketing strategy.
He had already cornered the market on gloves for rodeo riders, so he set about designing gloves for people in other lines of work, gloves with the flexibility that allows the fingers to assume the position required for a specific task so they needn’t be removed to accomplish it.
“A person shouldn’t have to remove their gloves to do their work,” he says, and that’s his guiding principle when it comes to making them.
Local people who hear about his gloves stop by to check them out, buy a pair, and the word spreads. At the time of this interview, local iron worker Les Pearson was in the store. A member of Local 732, he said, “My boss furnishes my welding gloves but after trying Shawn’s, I told him to keep them. I’ll buy Shawn’s. They cost more, but they’re worth it, and they last three to four times as long.”
Whenever there’s a rodeo or some major event that hosts vendors, someone with a supply of Bear Knuckles Gloves will be there hawking their wares, like the PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and the recent Western National Livestock Show and Rodeo in Denver, where, Schild says, sales were not only good, but they picked up several hundred more stores throughout the midwest that want to sell the gloves.
“We had much more in sales last year than we expected,” he said, “but things really took off in the fall as word of our gloves spread and we expanded into several more states and a few foreign countries. We expect to do 10 times that amount this year. We may be the fastest growing company in the world today.”