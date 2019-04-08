BLACKFOOT – A special meeting of the Blackfoot School Board was held Monday with a short agenda.
Of importance was information regarding a new position at Blackfoot High School. It included a job description that has already been published and applicants accepted.
It had been discussed and speculated the position might be an all-encompassing position that would include activities and athletics at the high school level and at Mountain View Middle School.
While that is the ultimate intent, resources and finances may not be available to attract the proper candidates to make things happen at this time.
The primary reason for this to happen now would be to move things in a forward manner, to eventually get to where the district wants to be, according to Superintendent Brian Kress.
“I have done some research into the position and have found that the 4A schools in this area all have a single athletic director who does not coach,” Kress said. “I think that is the way we should move as well.”
Some discussion took place between the board and Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas, who indicated that a lot of the duties of the athletic directer were being handled by himself and his two vice-principals during the school year because of possible conflict of interest between the current athletic director who also serves as boys’ basketball coach.
“It is difficult for a parent to come forward with a concern when they have to face the coach who is also the athletic director,” Thomas said. “Administration has spent a lot of time handling these concerns.”
A look at the job description provides this paragraph under the job summary: “To provide leadership and coordination among the various teams and extracurricular groups to facilitate programs that provide young people with a variety of programs for personal recreation, knowledge of such activities, physical training, and development of values including a sense of fair play.”
There were also some public comments made by Dan Neff, in regards to the proposed position.
The primary concerns voiced had to do with the competitiveness of some of the programs currently being offered. He felt that the various athletic teams should be winning district championships more regularly and be in contention for more state titles. He also felt that there should be more interaction between the athletic department at the high school and city and county entities to help promote and build the various sports from a much younger age so there is more and better continuity into the high school programs.
There was also a resolution regarding a possible open meeting violation, regarding an email sent by board Chairman Dewane Wren to trustee Sonya Harris regarding the proper way to get items on the agenda for future board meetings. The email was copied to all board members.
A resolution was read and approved by a 5-0 vote to make every attempt to not allow this to happen again.