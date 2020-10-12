BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot school board met Thursday afternoon for a work meeting and were introduced to the brainchild of Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas and district Superintendent Brain Kress.
The meeting started with some humor relating to the fact that it was the first meeting in months that did not surround itself around COVID-19. Instead, the meeting allowed administrators to review what has been learned in meetings being held regarding the potential of building a new elementary school and repurposing I.T. Stoddard Elementary into a Career and Technical Education location.
Kress started by introducing members of the committee to the trustees so they knew who had been taking part in sharing information during the meeting. Kress turned his focus to a PowerPoint presentation he had put together regarding the discussions and decisions made in the committee regarding the direction they feel would be the best option for the district.
The committee has made its position clear that no matter what the circumstances surrounding the exploration of a new elementary school to replace the already over-capacity I.T. Stoddard and the desires for adding multiple items to a “wish list,” there cannot be a raise in taxes from where the residents are paying more to accomplish these goals than they are currently paying.
In those meetings, aspirations and wants for the district were shared by parents of students, patrons, and prominent members of the community in hopes of coming to a consensus on important items that would be worth introducing to the public regarding the potential search for a bond in 2021.
The current bond on the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will retire at the end of 2021 and would also be the beginning of the new bond, assuming it passes. Questions about what the district would use the funds for have been narrowed by the committee, and will be formally introduced on Nov. 12.
The two most prominent pieces to the puzzle are a new elementary with a larger capacity of students to accommodate the growth pattern currently being seen inside Blackfoot’s district, the second being the overhaul of Stoddard Elementary into an additional schooling location for the Blackfoot High School campus that would allow the growth of the CTE programs already at the school as well as incorporating many more. These two items were non-negotiable as the sharing of information took place in the committee meetings.
One of the most common questions asked surrounded the desire to build a new high school in Blackfoot. Specifically, the high school is aged and is thought to need major work; however, the need for major work is not always the case. According to Thomas, the school has seen updates in the last few years, including new carpet in 15 classes this year, new doors on all of the doorways in the 200 hall, new lockers in the 500 hall, and other projects.
Each of the updates being conducted are in efforts of keeping the school as aesthetically sound as it is structurally. Also, adding to the reasoning why a new high school was not on the radar was sticker shock. Using Thunder Ridge High School as control to the experiment, when the information was shared with the steering committee, the price tag of $59 million was not only sticker shock, but outright was a deal-breaker. Even scaling Thunder Ridge down to a more Blackfoot-sized school, it boasted a modest price of nearly $47 million. Both of these prices would be more than double what is feasible to fulfill the goal of not increasing property taxes and would not fix the issue of Stoddard being over-capacity.
Other items that were up for discussion and made it to the final stages of deciding include creating a more aesthetically pleasing commons area built on the ground level for the students to utilize as well as a gathering place for when BHS has visitors. The idea is to create a more accessible commons area in hopes that it would help limit students traveling off campus at lunch time as well as provide a working gathering location where they can congregate on campus.
The current commons area would then become repurposed as an E-learning location where students who are taking online dual enrollment courses through Idaho State Univeristy or College of Eastern Idaho would be able to utilize the school location for those courses instead of having to miss two class periods at the school to attend one college course like they would have to currently.
The second item involved fixing the track and stretching it to eight lanes. Currently, the track at BHS has some issues that make it undesirable for holding a track meet because it could be seen as a trip and fall issue. Because of the safety of the students, this item was added to the list as one of the overhauls that would need to be conducted as well as adjusting some current athletic areas.
The soccer fields would be moved over by the football fields, a four-diamond location would be built for the softball and baseball teams, including the two varsity fields being lighted as well as at least one soccer field for evening games. The reasoning for such changes comes in efforts to make it so parents can attend more fall and spring sports because currently soccer and baseball are played in the afternoon because their fields are not lit.
On the other side of things, the reasoning for the relocation of the baseball and soccer fields comes as a need because of the proposed location of the new elementary school. The original plan involved building it past the soccer fields on the property that the district owns, but concerns about having to direct bus traffic through residential zones just to get to and from the school became a hurdle all on its own. Instead, the idea to build it like Ridge Crest or Stalker Elementaries came into discussion.
The reasoning for that is to create a safe place for students to get dropped off or picked up with enough space for the buses to safely pull in and out of that would not be a danger to the students.
Using those two as models of what can be accomplished the most realistic location for the potential new school would be adjacent to Walker Street and moving the baseball and softball diamonds onto the property originally planned for the school.
Not only would this be a more cost efficient decision for the district — the projected cost for infrastructure, electrical, and other amenities to be installed was upward of $1 million — it would allow the district the opportunity to revitalize the spring sports locations. The plan is to have working bathrooms instead of port-a-potties as well as a concession stand on site for patrons to use. Adding to the changes, it is expected that the space for the new soccer fields would allow three to be installed instead of the two that are currently available with at least one being lit with plans for stadium seating as well.
The final check box mentioned during the meeting involved the desire to increase seating capacity at Hartkopf Field. Currently, Blackfoot has one of the smallest stadium seating sections in the 4A category. Increasing the seating capacity would also allow more tickets be sold because there would be more space, even with social distancing plans in the works.
After introducing all of this to the trustees, Kress shared two tidbits of information that he planned to share at the exact right moment, and that moment would follow after stating that all of these things are a real possibility without increasing the amount taxpayers are currently paying.
First, the state has a program that allows districts to receive help funding a bond, in this case, up to around $4 million for Blackfoot, as well as plans in the works that could bring in some matching funds from an external resource that could be added into the mix. Both funding options mean that these projects are more than a pipe dream, they are a reality and could become a major change in the district.
Bonds in Idaho are traditionally hard to pass because they require 66.7% voting in favor. That creates a hurdle for people to have to overcome during the next few months before the topic is put on a ballot. The goal is to have the information out to the public in the next few months before it heads to the polls in March 2021. The steering committee was to begin the process in March 2020, but because of COVID-19, it was not a possibility.
The members of the board thanked Superintendent Kress, Thomas, and the members of the committee that attended the meeting for their efforts and support. Each member of the board expressed interest in what the future could hold for the district as well as the programs that could be created in this process. There were mentions about creating night classes for the community to learn different trade skills as well and potential partnership with CEI for their technical programs if the CTE center is created.