BLACKFOOT – Construction on the highly anticipated bus hub and parent pick-up and drop-off areas at Mountain View Middle School and Blackfoot High School has begun.
Crews have completed the early part of the construction that involved cutting and removing some of the sidewalk areas at both schools, and those areas have been marked off.
Residents of the areas around those construction zones are cautioned when walking past so that no injuries will occur. Pedestrians are urged to cross roads with caution and be careful during the construction phase over the next several weeks.
The heavier work will be commencing at any time and the new bus drive between Stoddard Elementary School and the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will be the heaviest work area. Patrons are cautioned to slow down and be observant when in theoe areas.
The work being done at Mountain View Middle School will be much more visible, but there could be some traffic delays around the construction zones at times.
Again, caution is urged for all people who will be traveling in and around these school areas when the construction is the heaviest.
All of the construction will be completed before school starts in August and patrons will find that the new bus routes not only will be safer for the children who ride the buses, but that the congestion in the school areas will be greatly relieved and expedite travel in and around the school zones.