Levy elections are scheduled today in the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Aberdeen school districts.
The Blackfoot and Snake River elections are supplemental levies, requiring a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote to pass. The Aberdeen vote is on a plant facilities levy, which requires a super majority of just over two-thirds approval for passage.
Polling takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the regular polling places in each area.
The Blackfoot levy request is for $2.275 million per year over a two-year period. Blackfoot patrons have approved a supplemental levy since its inception in 1987.
"I'd like to commend the community and patrons for 30-plus years of supporting the levy," Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress said. "We take very seriously trust that's placed in us by the patrons.
The Blackfoot district has been required to vote every two years on a supplemental levy since 1987.
Snake River is seeking a levy for $750,000 a year for two years, and it's their fourth year to renew a levy. Snake River patrons will be voting at Rockford, Riverside, and Moreland elementary schools.
Superintendent David Kerns said in that district's case, patrons will be deciding on a renewal, meaning no taxes will be raised.
"We appreciate all the patrons and public coming out to vote," Kerns said.
David Burke, business manager at the Aberdeen district, said its request is $275,000 per year for five years.
This is the second time Aberdeen has sought a plant facilities levy, Burke said.
"With a new auditorium and other things in the district needing maintenance and upkeep, we're wanting to pass this to help with plant expenses," Burke said. "It's more more than just the auditorium, there are plant facility needs district-wide."