THOMAS – The “School of Rock” is back in session at Snake River Junior High School and if the numbers of students equals the number of participants in the concert they put on for the parents, students and staff and faculty of the the junior high, then things are going very well indeed.
Kicking off things at this year’s version of the School of Rock was an amazing rendition featuring the students of the beginning guitar class, some 25 or 30 strong, playing in accompaniment with a recording and the way that these youngsters have adapted to playing not only with each other, but also with a recording was pretty amazing. To think that a year ago, some of these same students only had a dream of playing the guitar and now, thanks to the instructor, Dan Leavitt, and the administration of the school and the school district, these same kids have overcome stage fright, insecurity about their playing and are playing in unison with one another and performing at a very high level.
To top it all off, they are also learning about running sound boards and lights that make the whole experience even more of an educational venue.
All of this, and we haven’t even begun to talk about the individuals and bands that have been formed out of the classes and the way that they have incorporated choir and other students in band and orchestra into their program to provide a truly unique educational program
This School of Rock is truly a pilot program for the area and the other schools should take note at the innovative and constructive ways that this program is enhancing what used to be done with just band. It is truly a phenomenon that has taken root and will only continue to grow and expand the horizons of the students lucky enough to be involved.
Kicking off the main part of the program was a duet with Loucee Talbot and Harley David, whose blending of two voices and two songs together with David playing guitar was simply the hit of the program. The ability that they have shown in such a short time to be able to have a duet featuring a pair of songs sung simultaneously with their own accompaniment was a delight. Both of the young ladies would be featured in solos and in bands later during the concert.
On to the bands and there was something for everyone, from John Denver’s “Country Roads” to much more rock and roll themed music. Each group had their own percussion set up and many even incorporated some of the new instruments that have joined the guitar class, with banjo and fiddle added in. From start to finish, the crowd was into the show and the parents of students performing were simply glowing at what they had just witnessed.
A couple of the bands even had a piano involved and there were also tambourines and other instruments, but the hit was the way so many had been able to become accomplished enough to stand in front of an audience of several hundred people and never miss a note or a beat, smile and perform like they had been doing it all their lives.