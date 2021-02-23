THOMAS – Snake River Junior High School is presenting the premier of a new program called “School of Rock” which is a spin-off of the Jack Black movie.
The idea and innovation of the music director at the junior high, Dan Leavitt, "School of Rock" has been an item on Leavitt's "bucket list" and will incorporate the beginning guitar class at the junior high with some other ideas to progress the program for the future.
With the assistance of Kyle Spence, Leavitt is combining a number of "life skills" together to give the students a leg up on the music industry.
The group is learning about sound production, showmanship, lighting, how to properly cover tunes, and live productions.
The first performance of "School of Rock" will take place on Thursday and will be held in the auditorium at the junior high. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no charge for admission.
The first trimester group of students involved 11 students, who all were able to learn about their guitars and how to play and the group has been divided into five different bands, each of whom will play one song from a variety of genres. The students are rotating participation in the various bands so most will have the opportunity to play with most of the other students.
This program is a pilot program which is drawing a lot of interest and the future will involve combining students from the high school as well and will work toward preparing the students for a possible career in the music industry.
Leavitt and Spence both have the credentials to make this program one more in the long list of innovative things that the Snake River School District is embracing to enhance the learning of their students.
Already listed as a pilot program, the "School of Rock" has already been able to obtain some funding through the district offices and the junior high school to help facilitate the purchase of supplies for the program. $500 came from the district office and an additional $500 from the junior high has the program off and flying to a great start.
The five bands that have been formed for this first performance will each do a different number, all of them what are considered cover songs of various groups from the recent past. They will include rock legends that will include AC/DC, Joan Jett, and some R&B and country or the Nashville sound as it were.
The concert is set to begin between 10:20 and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and will be completed before the school releases for the lunch hour at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend and there will be no admission charge.