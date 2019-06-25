BLACKFOOT — A crowd approaching 150 people gathered in front of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission at the Nuart Theater Tuesday night to give views on conditional use permits (CUPs) for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center BCCLC on Hunters Loop and at the Riverside Plaza.
After hearing a timeline presented to the commission which mentioned struggles by the schools to turn in proper paperwork including a transition plan for a new location and lack of supporting information — with the mention that the charter students have achieved an admirable record and the panel would like to see them continue operation — time was turned over during the opening of the public hearing portion for an attorney retained by BCCLC and Bingham Academy to present the schools’ case to the commission.
Board member Dan Cravens turned his time over to attorney Nathan M. Olsen of the Idaho Falls firm Petersen Moss Hall and Olsen to review a letter dated Monday addressed to the commission and Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, delivered by email to P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert.
Hibbert said he received the letter Monday, but commission members had not received it so Olsen was given time to review it.
Olsen said in the letter that he was notifying the commission and the City of Blackfoot that any offerings made by Bingham Academy and BCCLC in the CUP matter are made “under protest and with all reservation of rights.”
It also identified concerns affecting the schools’ interests, “as well as the administrators, faculty, students and their families — totaling nearly 4,000 individuals in the community that rely upon these schools.”
The letter said although the commission has some authority to enact zoning ordinances under the Idaho Constitution, “such authority is not without limitation.”
It said, as held by the state Supreme Court, “zoning ordinances cannot be arbitrary since they interfere with the free use of property and thus the validity of a zoning ordinance on a reasonable relation to the police power.”
It said zoning ordinances are considered “unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious when they constitute an invasion of property rights, contrary to due process and, as such, are invalid, illegal and void enactments.”
“With these legal underpinnings in mind,” Olsen’s letter continued, “my clients have a solid basis for both procedural and substantive violations with the Commission’s conduct and approach in this manner.”
Olsen said no proper notice was given by the commission with regard to a proposed zoning plan or restrictions pertaining to Bingham Academy.
“Neither the public, nor the interested parties ... were provided notice of any ‘summary of a plan’ that the commission had in mind with regard to the zoning and occupancy of Bingham Academy at its current location, prior to its July and August 2018 meetings. Additionally, the actual property location of Bingham Academy has never been properly disclosed in any notice by the City.”
It said that “despite these blatant deficiencies, the Commission proceeded to discuss and make decisions with regard to Bingham Academy,” and the commission persisted with its work on the issue despite being informed of “blatant defects with the process.”
It said Hibbert and Carroll appeared at a meeting March 14 were Carroll informed charter school leaders they would “pull” the school’s permit and “shut the school down” if the school didn’t submit a transition plan to move off the property by the May 2019 commission meeting.
The letter gave similar arguments when it came to BCCLC.
The letter’s conclusions and recommendations state that how the commission proceeds affects the education and livelihood of thousands of area residents, and “the Commission needs to consider the problems it has created even if it approves the CUPs for the respective schools. The flawed process ... will open the door for legal challenges by affected parties who oppose the schools,” saying the commission and the city has put itself in a “legally vulnerable position, prone to attack on any side.”
Olsen advised the commission to “tread cautiously and reconsider its approach,” advising the panel to consider the letter a written protest.”