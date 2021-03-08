BLACKFOOT – Monday was International Women’s Day, and to honor a woman who has given of her many resources to honor women in Blackfoot, the Zonta Club of Blackfoot awarded the “Yellow Rose” to Mary Schroeder.
Schroeder, the former manager of Beall’s in Blackfoot, has made a lifetime of contributing toward many entities in the Blackfoot area.
Schroeder’s caring attitude and community service earned this prestigious award given annually by the Zonta Club to community members that have exhibited exemplary service to fellow community members.
The Zonta Club is an International Women’s Service Club with a chapter in Blackfoot and has chosen Schroeder for her many talents and contributions to various organizations in the area.
Schroeder is known for her baking talents and has won many awards at the Eastern Idaho State Fair over the years and has always been available to provide service to the many business women of the area.
Schroeder has always been a great supporter of Blackfoot events and the community.