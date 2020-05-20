For everyone who has been craving a movie-going experience at a real theater, please join the club. The good news is that theaters should be opening back up shortly and one of the first movies that will likely be showing up will be the animated film “Scoob.”
Based upon the television show that a lot of us grew up with back in the day, “Scoob” will have all of the usual characters, but the big difference will be the cast of voiceover actors who will be participating in this version.
You will hear the voice of the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg, Gina Rodriguez, and Ken Jeong, so the voices will be familiar to you, just not in the roles they will be playing.
This updated take on “Scooby-Doo” throws out the other hybrid live-action movies with Matthew Lillard, and restarts things by introducing us to the origins of the lovable crime-solving doggie and his friends in the Mystery Machine. They get tangled up in a kidnapping plot involving the Falcon Fury and Blue Falcon.
The movie winds through the usual things that the group usually finds itself involved in and that also creates some feelings of familiarity, which will introduce a whole new audience to the Scooby-Doo franchise and could create many more films and hundreds of millions of new money into the franchise coffers.
Showing the never-before-told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins, “Scoob” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. “Scoob,” once known as S.C.O.O.B., is directed by veteran American animation filmmaker Tony Cervone, making his first feature after years of working on Hanna-Barbera cartoons including “Tom & Jerry,” “Scooby-Doo,” “The Looney Tunes Show,” “Duck Dodgers” and more.
The potential here is almost unlimited and should provide for at least one or two spin-offs, if for no other reason than we are all clamoring to get back into the theaters.
This is a movie that will have some longevity to it in the theaters and should give us all a lift, especially at the box office.
While it is not my forte, watching and studying animated films, this was entertaining enough to keep me interested to the end, although for an adult, the ending was very predictable. Kids, on the other hand, will be enthralled and will love the film.
Based upon that alone, the film deserves a 4.5 rating on a scale of 1-5.
This show will very likely be one of the new films that will be showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill within the very near future as they are getting ready to open the doors to moviegoers soon.
