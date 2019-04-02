BLACKFOOT -- Scott Gay will be the new chief of the Blackfoot Police Department when current Chief Kurt Asmus retires from his post June 25.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll made the announcement Tuesday night during the monthly city council meeting.
Gay started his law enforcement career with the Blackfoot department in 1983 and spent some time working with the Idaho State Police starting in 2001 before coming back to Blackfoot.
He's worked in Blackfoot as a dispatcher, jailer, patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant, and he's been a captain at the department going on six years.
Gay said he is the only Blackfoot graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The Blackfoot department has 34 employees with 27 sworn officers.
Gay will be sworn in the day after Asmus' departure.
"I'm excited, we have a great group of guys," Gay said. "I'm proud of them. They're the most dedicated employees I've ever seen. I'd put our caliber of people over anyone, they're way above average."
Gay said he has no plans for any drastic changes as the new chief. He plans to continue giving special attention to schools with pedestrian safety around the schools being a priority. He also plans to give extra attention to drug problems, focusing on heroin.
"It's a bit intimidating but I'm ready," he said.