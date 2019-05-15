BLACKFOOT — Thanks to 13-year-old Joey Dewey, the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship has a food pantry to assist people in Blackfoot who are finding it difficult to put food on the table.
Joey designed and built the pantry, which is five and half feet by five feet wide and seven feet tall, with 15 other Boy Scouts from Troop 262, who donated 10 hours of their time to help with the construction. Before construction could begin, however, Joey had to put together a proposal.
“The hardest part was filling out the Eagle Scout service project proposal,” Joey said. “It took two hours because I had to research permits. They don’t tell you directly whether you need a permit.”
Joey also had to seek out donations of money and materials to get the project started.
“My grandfathers, Bill Hunt and John Dewey, donated money and equipment,” Joey said. “Pratt Lumber donated the wood and Ludvin and Chris Diaz donated the siding and roof.”
Joey’s grandmother donated food for the young men who assisted with the project.
The Eagle Scout Service Project requires that young men demonstrate their ability to be a leader, as well as planning and developing the project. Joey had to keep the boys on task and said that he learned they like to talk a lot.
When asked how he came up with the idea, Joey said, “I got the idea from my sister’s Girl Scout troop.”
Girl Scout Troop 129 built the food pantry box at 688 West Judicial in May of 2018. Like the Girl Scout pantry box, the pantry at the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship church will be available to anyone in the community who are in need of food. Anyone who would like to donate can drop food off at the pantry.
“We are hoping people will donate food,” Joey said.
Joey still has more paperwork to fill out, then go through an Eagle board of review with district leaders Tina Kelley and Kevin Pendlebury before receiving his Eagle Scout Court of Honor.