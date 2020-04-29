As we all know, movies have been held by the studios since the beginning of March (some even longer) and the release dates no longer matter. Films that were supposed to be released in March have been pushed back to late summer or even late fall.
Most of the films that are available to see these days either come from video on demand venues or places like Redbox or Netflix.
This is the case with the sci-fi thriller "Sea Fever" which is now available on video on demand. This movie is most appropriate simply because it is a cross between what we are going through with COVID-19 and a sea excursion that is a cross between a scientific voyage and a vacation.
When the boat that they are traveling in strikes an object in the ocean, a strange parasite is released that begins to grow and spread and the race is on to save themselves and probably all of humanity and in the meantime, find a way of eliminating the parasite.
With a small but talented cast that includes Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, Olwen Fouere, Jack Hickey, and Elie Bouakaze, this film is about as good as it can be, especially considering the consequences we currently live in.
While it may be destined to be a cult type movie along the lines of "The Thing" or "The Abyss," this movie is definitely worth a look and if you can find it, please take the time to do so. I don't think that you will be disappointed.
For marine biology student Siobhan (Hermione Corfield), it was supposed to be a research excursion with a trawler crew fishing the West Irish seas. But when they hit an unseen object and become marooned, a mysterious parasite infects their water supply. Soon the oozing force infiltrates the entire vessel and turns Siobhan's journey into a claustrophobic fight for survival. Can they stop the mysterious waterborne parasite from spreading before it's too late? "Sea Fever" is written and directed by Irish filmmaker Neasa Hardiman, director of the film "An Gaeilgeoir Nocht" previously, as well as a few documentaries and short films and other TV work as well.
While this film may never make it into theaters, at least not this summer, it is just enough to make me rate it a 3.5 on a scale of 1-5 and believe me, it would have been a decent enough hit at the box office to have hung around for a while at the theaters.
While we work our way through the shelter in place conditions as they currently exist and the stages of getting back into whatever normalcy we will be allowed to get to, this is definitely a great escape for a couple of hours and I wouldn't be surprised if you don't watch it more than once.
Please keep your eyes on the Blackfoot Movie Mill for the announced re-opening in the near future and follow their showtimes and dates on their website at: www.royaltheaters.com where you can always purchase tickets early and reserve your preferred seating!