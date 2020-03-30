BLACKFOOT – Following a very successful fundraising dinner and auction on Feb. 22, the Bingham County Search and Rescue unit has begun building its new facility at the old Richardson Oil facility on NE Main in Blackfoot.
Part of the project is the refurbishing and renovation of the standing facility and the new portion of construction will be a three-bay building that will house and store most of the equipment that is used by Search and Rescue during the season that they are most active and a training facility to keep members up to date on the latest techniques that allow them be be proficient in their volunteer duties to the area.
“We had a great turnout and support during our most recent function,” Mike Fresh said. “There is still a lot to do and more money that needs to be raised to complete the project that we have started.”
Bingham County Search and Rescue is continuing to accept building sponsorships in the amount of $1,500 or what a person can afford. Those who do contribute $1,500 will be placed in a drawing for a $1,000 rifle and for every five contributions of $1,500 there will be another winner drawn in a random drawing for the rifle.
With so much good that comes out of the activities of the Search and Rescue team, this is the perfect opportunity to get active and make an effort to be part of what makes Bingham County such a great place to live and to raise a family.
You never know when you might need the services of the Bingham County Search and Rescue and most hope that it never happens to an individual or family, but we need this organization to be as well equipped as possible and as ready as possible for when that situation arises.
Stop by and see the work in progress as the team works to get everything completed before the season of boating and rafting accidents begin to happen, or the lost persons on those hikes and adventures into the wilderness areas surrounding Blackfoot and the nearby recreation sites.