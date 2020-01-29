BLACKFOOT – Due to an unfortunate miscommunication, a story that ran in Sunday’s edition of the Chronicle regarding construction of a building for Bingham County Search and Rescue led to a mistaken belief that it’s being paid for with public funds.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring said the building is being paid for with money that Search and Rescue members are raising themselves through a series of fundraisers that started three years ago, and is not included in the money for a new public works building as Sunday’s story suggested.
Manwaring said Trusst Buildings of Idaho Falls was the successful bidder on construction of the building, and the commissioners approved the contract on Jan. 22 for $135,239.89.
He said the county is providing the land for the building that will house Search and Rescue equipment, which is now scattered all over the county, and they will have the use of a county building next door for a meeting and training center. It’s the same building the county attempted to auction off last year that once housed its Weed Department, but there were no bidders, Manwaring said.
Mike Fresh, vice commander for Search and Rescue, said the unit has held seven fundraisers so far, but they are still about $95,000 short of their goal. They hope to make up some of the difference with their next fundraiser, an annual lobster dinner scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, and will continue to hold fundraisers until the goal is reached.
In addition to dinner, which is already sold out, he said, the event will include games with prizes, an auction and drawings for a lot of goodies. The centerpiece of the auction is a Henry Golden Boy .357 caliber rifle.
Fresh said in addition to holding fundraisers, the unit is selling name subscriptions and will continue to do so. “For a donation of $1,500, a family, individual, or group can have their names posted on the side of the new building.”
Manwaring said because of the benefits county residents receive from the role Search and Rescue plays when people are lost or tragedies occur, the commissioners plan to give them an assist if they don’t reach the goal they’re aiming for.
“They have worked hard to raise the money for this building,” he said, “and they hope to have the full amount with the fundraiser they’re holding next month, but we’ve told them if they don’t quite make it, the county will help them out.”
Fresh, who has been with Search and Rescue for nine years, said since they’re a strictly volunteer organization they’re constantly in need of funds and donations to support the work they do. “We’re zero funded,” he said, “but we’ve already raised and spent $100,000 for a pontoon boat and sonar unit for use in finding drowning victims, and there are only two like it in the state. It’s a pontoon boat because it has to go slow enough for the sonar, and it’s critical when we’re looking for drowning victims”
Fresh said the current Search and Rescue roster is made up of around 25 male and female volunteers, most or all of whom must take time off from their regular jobs to carry out their mission. Some are first responders like emergency medical technicians, but all receive training in CPR and providing emergency medical care, he said.
“Our main goal is to locate, stabilize and transport anyone who needs assistance,” he said. “Unfortunately, the majority of our calls turn out to be recovery.”