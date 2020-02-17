BLACKFOOT – If you have ever wondered if there was something that you could do to help your community and lend a hand to those in need, this is the time that you can step up and be a part of a local organization that makes a difference.
The Bingham County Search and Rescue is a local organization that serves the community in a number of ways, from training new members to bringing old members up to speed on new techniques, offering training in a number of ways to keep the community safe and secure.
They also assist various law enforcement organizations from surrounding counties and communities in the location of lost individuals and have been instrumental in the saving of many lives over the years.
This Saturday, the Search and Rescue will be having their annual Lobster Dinner and Auction. It will be held at the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and there will be raffles and auctions and games included. All of the proceeds will go toward the annual cost of the Bingham County Search and Rescue as they continue to train and equip their members for the coming year.
There is limited seating for the dinner, but arrangements can be made to take part in the auction by contacting either Mike Fresh at (208) 681-5903 or Jerry Wallace at (208) 680-5060. Then get ready to place your bids on items that have been donated toward the fundraiser.
Bingham County Search and Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer service organization that is made up of many of your friends and neighbors and you may not even know it, because they are not out for glory or recognition, they just go about their daily lives but step up in the case of emergency.
The Search and Rescue team always buys their own equipment and use their own vehicles in the process of doing their duty to help the community. They are not funded by any state, county, or city agency or entity, relying instead on their own fundraising opportunities and money out of their own pockets if need be.
The Search and Rescue answers every call, no matter what time of day or night, no matter what the emergency, and they do it at times when there isn’t even a thank you waiting for when they accomplish their mission. It is sometimes a thankless job, but they step up and perform to the best of their abilities, whether they are diving into frigid waters to look for a potential drowning victim or searching the hills and mountains for lost hikers, hunters or day trippers that may need assistance to get back to their homes and towns.
There is no reward waiting for these members of the Search and Rescue, they do the job willingly and without complaint, but now is a time that they can use your help.
Just a few of the auction items that will be available are a Manzanares print courtesy of Mountain West Rentals; a South Fork drift boat fishing trip for two complete with lunch donated by Silver Creek Supply; a Queen Purple and White Log Cabin Quilt donated by B&R Craft; a one-day horseback ride in Copper Basin and lunch for two donated by Seth Tichert; a 14 karat gold pendant donated by Bingham Memorial Hospital; a Bear Lake Cabin Escape with three nights, seven beds which will sleep up to 15 people with hot tub and cleaning fee, donated by Nick and Jackie Plummer, and many more items. A catalog of auction items is available for those who wish to bid on things either in person or via phone.
At the same time, the Bingham County Search and Rescue is seeking out some building sponsors and are offering a special package for those who are willing to help with this project.
The Bingham County Search and Rescue has been given the opportunity to build a new building which will house a training facility and a facility to house their equipment and store items for use in an emergency.
The cost of the building has been quoted at around $135,000, of which Search and Rescue is hoping to raise around $90,000 to get things rolling.
Part of what they are doing is a sponsorship package which will include you or your business name on a large sponsor sign on the new building, your name on a plaque that will be prominently placed in the new Search and Rescue training room, a one in five chance at winning your choice of a Kimber 1911 pistol, Henry Hunter rifle, or your choice of two other guns or a $1,000 gift card. Building sponsor packages are listed at $1,500 each and for every five sponsors, they will be placed in a separate drawing with at least one of those five winning a package worth $1,000 or more. That is a 20 percent chance of winning a major prize.
The opportunity for the Bingham County Search and Rescue team to be able to have and build this new training facility could put them near the top of all Search and Rescue teams in the state for facilities for training and gathering of information toward becoming an even more efficient and successful program which does nothing more than service the community of Blackfoot and the surrounding area when emergencies arise.
There is always a need for additional volunteers to join in the group that runs the Search and Rescue Team. There is a current group of about 20 members that have been with the organization for a number of years and there are some who come and go as time allows.