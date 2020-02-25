BLACKFOOT – Supporters of the Bingham County Search and Rescue came out in droves Saturday to show their support at the annual dinner and auction that goes a long ways toward funding the all-volunteer organization which assists a number of law enforcement agencies with their expertise and equipment used in locating lost or missing citizens.
The Search and Rescue uses this annual fundraiser to replenish supplies that are used in the assistance of locating lost individuals, whether they are lost hikers or hunters or, more drastically, a potential drowning in one of the many rivers, lakes and ponds that are in the surrounding areas.
The dinner, which featured a choice of steak or lobster, was consumed by nearly 200 people who showed up at the Elks Lodge and from all indications, they had a blast and that was before the auction began the real fun.
The meal was served by the high school members of the organization “We The People,” who will be going to Washington, D.C., later this year to compete in a series of question and answer contests which will test their knowledge of our government and how it works. The diners passed a bucket to gather tips for the students to assist them in their travel expenses.
There were games and activities for the adults, which also served as fundraisers for the organization, which was also working on getting funding for their new building which will house future meetings and training sessions for the Search and Rescue team at 895 NE Main.
From the energetic bidding that took place throughout the evening, the community was behind the organization in a big way.
“We just want to thank all those who attended and showed their support of what we do,” Search and Rescue spokesman Mike Fresh said. “The generous support is very much appreciated and although we have a ways to go to get all of the funding to build the new offices and training area, we are off to a good start tonight.”
The new building has been appraised at $135,000 and ground is expected to be broken within the next month.
There will still be an ongoing fundraiser with the receipts all going directly to the new facility with a drawing for a gun worth at least $1,000 or a gift card in the same amount. Eleven businesses signed up on Saturday night and two drawings were held. Again, this will be ongoing and for every five entries, there will be one lucky winner of $1,000 in either gift card or merchandise (gun) awarded.
In addition to the awards, each contributor will have their name mounted on a plaque that will hang in the new facility for everyone to see. Additional recognition will also be given to the donor through the media and facility and throughout the town.